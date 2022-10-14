USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONSHIP WILL BE SETTLED AT KERN COUNTY

By Lance Jennings

OCTOBER 12, 2022… The battle for the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Championship will be settled this Saturday, October 15th, at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park (KCRP). Promoted by Larry Collins, the “Championship Night” and “George Snider Classic” will also feature the USAC Western States vs. Bay Cities Racing Association (BCRA) Midgets and West Coast Sport Compacts. Located at 13500 Raceway Boulevard in Bakersfield, California, the Pit Gates will open at 2:00pm, Hot Laps are scheduled for 4:20pm, Time Trials at 4:45pm, and Racing is scheduled at 6:30pm. For more event information, visit the track’s website at kernraceway.com or call 661.835.1264.

For those that cannot travel to the races, floracing.com will broadcast a live stream of the night’s action over the internet.

After the races, the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars and USAC Western States Midgets will celebrate their 2022 season with an awards banquet / after party. The event is nearly sold out, but interested parties can contact Stephanie Odom at odom.stephanie@me.com for tickets.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– MEMBERSHIPS / TEMPORARY PERMITS: All racers MUST PURCHASE their USAC license / membership or temporary permit online PRIOR TO THE EVENT at usaclicense.com or usacracing.com.

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– APPROVED/LEGAL TIRES: Due to the current tire shortages, ANY Hoosier Right Rear Tire is legal for competition until further notice. All four corners must be Hoosier.

– MUFFLERS: Mufflers ARE NOT REQUIRED at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park (KCRP).

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– RULE BOOK: The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Since September 19, 2021, The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park has held two USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Car events. Driving for May Motorsports, Chase Johnson won both shows including the February 26th season opener over Trent Carter, Ricky Lewis, Kyle Edwards, and Brody Fuson. Edwards lowered the track standard to a time of 14.394 seconds on that night.

Heading to Kern County, Trent Carter (Terra Bella, California) leads the championship point standings by 15 markers. Piloting the family owned #13 Porterville Lock & Safe / Porterville Collision Center Maxim, the three-time Santa Maria Sprint Car Champion raced from eleventh to fifth at Ventura on September 24th. To date, Carter has posted one heat race victory and six top-10 finishes on the year. Trent will have his sights on earning the first USAC victory and championship this Saturday night.

After running second to Chase Johnson at Ventura, Kyle Edwards (Fountain Valley, California) has climbed to second in the championship chase. Driving the family owned #39 Safehouse Security / Van Dyne Engineering Triple X, Edwards has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, four heat race victories, six top-10 finishes, and 5 feature laps led to his credit. Kyle will be looking for the first win of his career and the crown at KCRP.

Just 41 points behind Carter, Troy Rutherford (Ojai, California) ranks third in the championship standings and has a chance at the crown. Racing his #11 Ford powered Westco International / Shine Supply Spike, Rutherford placed seventeenth at Ventura after a tangle ended his night. At press time, the former VRA Champion has one feature win, three Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, three heat race wins, five top-10 finishes, and 36 feature laps led in the campaign. Currently tied for seventh with Tristan Guardino, Peter Murphy, Brody Roa, and Jace Vander Weerd with eight career triumphs, Rutherford will be looking for the win and the championship at Kern County.

Tanner Boul (Auberry, California) has risen to fourth in the chase for the championship. Piloting the family owned #99T King Racing Products / BR Motorsports Triple X, Boul had his West Coast finish of the year on September 24th with a third at Ventura. To date, the June 11 Ventura USAC/CRA feature winner has one heat race victory and four top-10 finishes on the season. This Saturday, Tanner will have his sights on his first career win with the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars.

Joey Bishop (Camarillo, California) sits fifth in the West Coast point chase. Driving his #45 Gnarly Premium Jerky / Smith Family Racing Ellis, Bishop raced from sixteenth to eleventh at Ventura. At press time, the leading rookie contender has one BR Motorsports / Rod End Supply Hard Charger Award and four top-10 finishes to his credit. Joey will be looking for his first career win at KCRP and Rookie of the Year honors.

While Joey Bishop leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors, Tyler Hatzikian (Murrieta, California) and Brent Yarnal (Phoenix, Arizona) are also in contention. The battle will be settled this Saturday night.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Steve Hix, Ricky Lewis, Hannah Mayhew, Camie Bell, James Herrera, Brody Fuson, Rick Hendrix, Elexa Herrera, Logan Calderwood, Brody Roa, Charlie Butcher, Matt Day, Jake Andreotti, Ryan Timmons, Chris Ennis, Sterling Cling, and more.

The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park (KCRP) is located at 13500 Raceway Boulevard in Bakersfield, California. To get to the speedway, take Interstate-5 and exit at Enos Lane (CA 43, Exit 246) and drive to Raceway Blvd. The track is on the west side of the interstate. Adult tickets are $25, Junior Tickets (10 and under) are $10, and Children (5& Under) are FREE. CAMPING IS FREE and for more event information, visit kernraceway.com or call 661.835.1264.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, BR Motorsports, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, FloRacing.com, High Tech Performance, Hoosier Racing Tire, Rod End Supply, ROW Signs and Graphics, Saldana Racing Products, Steve Lafond/Tear-Off Heaven Fotos, Vahlco Wheels, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content at the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Brody Roa, 2017-Jake Swanson, 2018-Austin Liggett, 2019-Tristan Guardino, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-D.J. Johnson.

KERN COUNTY USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR TRACK RECORD: Kyle Edwards – 14.394 (02/26/22)

KERN COUNTY USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: 2-Chase Johnson.

2022 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: 2-Chase Johnson, 1-Brody Fuson, 1-Ricky Lewis, 1-Brody Roa, 1-Troy Rutherford, 1-Daniel Whitley.

2022 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Trent Carter-465, 2. Kyle Edwards-450, 3. Troy Rutherford-424, 4. Tanner Boul-361, 5. Joey Bishop ®-338, 6. Tyler Hatzikian ®-337, 7. Brent Yarnal ®-307, 8. Steve Hix-293, 9. Ricky Lewis-290, –. Hannah Mayhew-290, 11. Camie Bell ®-283, 12. James Herrera-274, 13. Chase Johnson-242, 14. Brody Fuson-216, 15. Cody Majors-212, 16. Rick Hendrix-185, 17. Elexa Herrera ®-174, 18. Travis Buckley-155, 19. Logan Calderwood ®-149, 20. Jacob Tuttle-107, 21. Ben Worth ®-104, 22. Brody Roa-101, 23. Nathan Byrd-98, 24. Daniel Whitley ®-81, 25. Jarrett Soares-76, 26. Charlie Butcher-76, 27. Matt Day-74, 28. Jake Andreotti ®-73, 29. Ryan Timmons-64, –. Dawson Faria ®-64, 31. Randy Nelson-63, 32. Troy DeGaton ®-53, 33. Christopher Muraoka-49, 34. Bryan Whitley-48, 35. Gage Rucker-46, 36. Chris Ennis-37, 37. Jonas Reynolds-35, 38. Dale Curran-33, 39. Tuesday Calderwood ®-13.