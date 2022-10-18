DRAKE EDWARDS WINS SECOND VENTURA FEATURE OF SEASON WITH WMR

By Steven Blakesley

Ventura, Calif. (October 16, 2022) – Surprise, Ariz.’s Drake Edwards won his second Western Midget Racing Ventura Raceway feature of 2022 on Saturday night, topping a 16-car field in the 20-lap feature by the Pacific Ocean. Edwards drove the No. 86D Boss Chassis to the win.

An 11-car invert lined up the Arizona drivers of Gary Dewitt and Edwards on the front row. Dewitt was one of several cars who had their race end prematurely on lap eight. Roseville’s Josh Young and Santa Cruz’ Logan Mitchell were also among those who were unable to continue after lap eight.

After some close racing, Edwards began to stretch his advantage in the closing stages of the feature. He topped Shon Deskins of Waddell, Ariz. by 2.2 seconds at the checkered flag. 2021 WMR feature winner Randy Moody finished third followed by AJ Hernandez of Phoenix with his fourth Ventura top-five of the season. Moorpark’s Todd Hawse finished fifth. Todd Hawse, Las Vegas’ Kyle Hawse, and Cory Brown won the heat race competition before the feature.

Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction takes a week off before returning to Ventura for the final time in 2022 on October 29.

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, Blud Lubricants, and West Evans Motorsports.

October 16, 2022 – Ventura Raceway (Ventura, Calif.) Results

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 31 Todd Hawse; Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 32 Cory Brown; Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 20 Kyle Hawse

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 86D Drake Edwards, 2. 20 Shon Deskins, 3. 15 Randy Moody, 4. 11 AJ Hernandez, 5. 31 Todd Hawse, 6. 20 Kyle Hawse, 7. 32 Cory Brown, 8. 22 Cody Jessop, 9. 57 Kyle Huttenhow, 10. 35sr Brandon Head, 11. 48 Gary DeWitt, 12. 7a Josh Young, 13. 96x Logan Mitchell, 14. 35 Daniel Anderson, 15. 4 Ryan Changus, 16. 12k Dan Shirts