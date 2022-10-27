Rain showers force Devil’s Bowl cancellation

Nick Graziano

MESQUITE, TX (Oct. 26, 2022) – Heavy rain at Devil’s Bowl Speedway – and more projected for the weekend – has created saturated grounds at the track and forced Xtreme Outlaw Series and track officials to cancel the Texas Non-Wing Nationals.

Series officials are looking for a new date for the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series presented by Low-E Insulation championship finale.

Those who purchased tickets in advance to the Texas Non-Wing Nationals can call the track at (972) 222-2421.

