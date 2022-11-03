Sean Becker Scores at Spooktacular with Monhoff Racing

PETERSEN MEDIA

Reuniting with car owner Dan Monhoff on Saturday night in Marysville, CA, Sean Becker raced to his first feature event win of the 2022 season as he claimed the fabled Spooktacular at Marysville Raceway.

“I am super pumped that Dan Monhoff made a late call to run this race,” Sean Becker said. “He had the car on point all night long. Marysville had the track in great shape and it allowed us to move a bit and make some passes.”

With 30 cars checked in for the annual ode to Halloween, Becker kicked the night off by timing in fourth quickest in qualifying time trials. Lining up in the second row of his heat race, the Roseville, CA driver was able to get off to a strong star as he raced his way into second.

Finishing his heat in the runner up position, Becker qualified for the redraw where the seven pill placed him in the fourth row for the impending 25-lap feature event that also honored former Marysville Raceway promoter, Paul Hawes.

A wild start to the feature saw Becker avoid a pile up. Escaping the opening lap tangle, Becker would find himself in second place as he chased after his ‘Sharktails with Andy’ co-host, Andy Forsberg.

Tracking down Forsberg in traffic, Becker would find himself in the right place as the right time as he capitalized on Forsberg’s misfortune and took command of the race with just a few laps remaining.

A final restart saw Becker mash the loud pedal as he left the field in his wake and raced to his first feature event of the season.

“It really is an honor to win this race in Paul Hawes’ memory,” Becker added. “I really want to thank Dennis Gage and the Hawes family for working so hard to make this such a special, and fun, event as the season starts to come to a close.”

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-38, Wins-1, Top 5’s- 8, Top-10’s- 13

ON TAP: Becker’s next event is TBD.

