Tyler Clem charges to USCS Fall Brawl Round #5 win at Hendry County

By Pete Walton

Clewiston, FL – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – Tyler Clem from Tampa, Florida raced past early race leader abd K&N Filters Pole StarterTodd Gracey of Glenville, Pennsylvaniainto the lead on lap 19 and never looked back to collect the $3000 top prize after starting fourth.

Clem first had to battle past Britian’s 2021 Formula Stock Car Champion, Ryan Harrison to get into position for the lead pass. Harrison crossed under the checkers in third place.

A.J. Maddox from Riverview, Florida followed Harrison in fourth place with 13-time USCS National Champion Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee completed the top five at the end of 30-laps.

Gracey won the Hoosier Speed Dash for the top six cars. Gray won the Engler Machine and Tool First Heat and Todd Gracey won the JJ Supply of NC Second Heat. Tyler Clem also garnered the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award for advancing the most positions in the A-Main.

The next and final 2022 events for the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters is at Southern Raceway on Friday and Saturday, November 11th and 12th.

For USCS info please visit www.uscsracing.com or call 770-865-6097.

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars at Hendry County Motorsports Park on Saturday November 5th – 2022 & USCS Fall Brawl – 2022

Round # 5 Main Event (30 Laps): 1. 14-Tyler Clem[4]; 2. 3-Todd Gracey[1]; 3. 197-Ryan Harrison[2]; 4. 3A-AJ Maddox[5]; 5. 10-Terry Gray[3]; 6. 41-Luke Hill[6]; 7. 28-Jeff Willingham[8]; 8. 67M-Jake McLain[10]; 9. 4X-Scott Baldwin[7]; 10. (DNF) 26-Jeff Bye[11]; 11. (DNF) 7E-Eric Gunderson[9]; 12. (DNF) 20C-Anthony D’Alessio[12]

Hoosier Speed Dash (6 Laps): 1. 3-Todd Gracey[4]; 2. 197-Ryan Harrison[1]; 3. 10-Terry Gray[2]; 4. 14-Tyler Clem[6]; 5. 3A-AJ Maddox[3]; 6. 41-Luke Hill[5]

Engler Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 10-Terry Gray[1]; 2. 14-Tyler Clem[5]; 3. 41-Luke Hill[4]; 4. 28-Jeff Willingham[2]; 5. 67M-Jake McLain[3]; 6. 26-Jeff Bye[6]

JJ Supply of NC Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Todd Gracey[5]; 2. 3A-AJ Maddox[3]; 3. 197-Ryan Harrison[4]; 4. 7E-Eric Gunderson[1]; 5. 4X-Scott Baldwin[6]; 6. (DNF) 20C-Anthony D’Alessio[2]