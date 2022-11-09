Phillips Earns Feature Victory and Top 10 in OCRS Standings During Strong Rookie Season in a Sprint Car

Inside Line Promotions

BIXBY, Okla. (Nov. 9, 2022) – Elizabeth Phillips accomplished a couple of her primary goals during her first full season behind the wheel of a winged sprint car.

The biggest feat came on April 29 when Phillips captured her first career sprint car triumph at The New Tulsa Speedway in Tulsa, Okla.

“It was a night we didn’t necessarily foresee winning going into the night, but from the start we had a strong car,” she said. “We put ourselves in position on the front row and we capitalized. My crew had me set up really good. We just went from there. The race had a couple of cautions, but were able to restart strong and ended up picking the win up.

“It was really special. My crew guy moved to South Dakota soon after so to be able to pick that up with him as my first win was really cool.”

Additionally, Phillips finished sixth in the AmeriFlex OCRS IMCA Sprint Cars championship standings despite missing multiple races. She earned her first career top five with the series as well as four top 10s – double her career total during limited starts entering this season.

“I feel like it was pretty good,” she said. “To not make 100 percent of the races and have to dig ourselves out of a hole from some of the weekends and going through a couple of engines, it was still a really good turnout to finish sixth in the standings.”

Other stout moments this season included a career-best sixth-place finish during an ASCS Sooner Region event, in which she competed with her smaller engine. Phillips also recorded a top-10 result during her debut at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D.

“We ran twice at Huset’s and both races were good races,” she said. “Our last race we were involved in a wreck so we had a DNF, but I’m excited to get back up there next year to build on the success we had. With my crew chief moving north this year we hope to be able to run Huset’s a lot more next year, hopefully for the full season. We’ve been strong every time we’ve run there and I think we can continue to improve.

“A big thank you goes to my family, crew and partners for the support this season. We produced some great moments this year and I’m hopeful to take another step forward next season.”

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: https://elizabethphillipsracing.company.site/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/racing_08e

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Elizabeth-Phillips-Racing-1724391797775015/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/elizabeth.phillips08e/

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Classic Chevrolet Owasso

Classic Chevrolet Owasso, which is located in Owasso, Okla., has been a new and used car dealership since opening its doors in 1986. For more information, visit http://www.ClassicChevrolet.net.

“Everyone at Classic Chevrolet Owasso has been helpful in us getting up and down the road,” Phillips said. “That’s where we’ve bought our family vehicles for many years. They have tremendous service and we’ve enjoyed them being part of our racing team.”

Phillips would also like to thank Rustic Cuff, Rib Crib, Maxima USA, Classic Chevrolet Owasso, Tulsa Sod & Mulch, Christenson Transportation, A1 Machine Shop, Dirt Crowd, Best Graphics, Hitch It, Sharp Advantage, Eaton Industrial Coatings, Racing Optics, Simpson Race Products, Speed Shack, Car & Fleet and Marshall Chiropractic for their continued support.