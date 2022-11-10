Robert Ballou Has Monster West Coast Swing To Cap 2022 Season Including Oval Nationals Prelim Night Win

PETERSEN MEDIA

Growing up in California, the USAC National Sprint Car Series’ West Coast swing holds a special place in Robert Ballou’s heart. While circumstances kept him from making the trip since 2017, Ballou made his return count as he picked up a win and tallied five Top-5’s.

“I grew up in Northern CA, but this trip is as close to a ‘Homecoming’ as I get and I really enjoy getting back out West,” Robert Ballou said. “It has been a long while since I have been able to make the trip, and I am glad we made it out this past season because we ended our year on a high note.”

The five-race swing was kind to Ballou who thrived on the West Coast. On top of winning Friday night’s Oval Nationals Prelim feature, Ballou racked a pair of 4th place finishes at Cocopah, as well as 4th and 5th place finishes to go along with his win at Perris Auto Speedway, giving him an average finish of 3.6, the highest of any driver over that span.

In fact, Ballou was the only driver to finish inside of the Top-5 all five nights, and that helped him solidify a fourth-place finish in the final USAC National Point Standings.

Highlighting Ballou’s trip was a Friday night win at the Oval Nationals. Slipping back to third at one point during the Friday night feature, ‘The Mad Man’ came to life late aboard the Suburban Subaru/Deaton’s Waterfront Service/Rossie Feed and Grain backed No. 12 and made a couple of late moves to get into the race lead.

Once out in front, Ballou was able to hang on and score his sixth win of the season with the series, and eighth overall in 2022, making him one of three drivers on the year with at least a six-pack of USAC wins.

“This was by far the healthiest and best I have felt in a car in quite some time, and I think it showed,” Ballou said. “Don Ott provided us with some great power plants and that is crucial with these guys. Having that stretch to end our season shows that we can get back and contend for another USAC Championship and has us all motivated to put in even more work this offseason. I have some great people behind me, and I thank each and every one of them for making this all possible.”

Robert Ballou would like to thank Suburban Subaru, Deaton’s Waterfront Service, Rossie Feed and Grain, Berks Western Telecom, Inc., Dan Roberts Motorsports, Dragonfly Aviation, Hinchman Indy, Don Ott Racing Engines, Manvel Motorsports, CSI Shocks, Walker Performance Filtration, Amsoil Inc, Murray’s Body Shop, Pacific Grass and Turf, MPHG Promotions Inc, Team Jack Foundation, Olson Custom Design, Konnected Clothing, Hooker Harness, Indy Race Parts, Hoosier Tire, Schoenfeld Headers, ISC Racers Tape, Chalk Racing Products, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Saldana Racing Products, Moose Blocks, Inc., AO Designs, and Arai Helmets for their support.

ON TAP: Robert Ballou has wrapped up his 2022 season.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-55, Wins- 8, Top 5’s- 31, Top-10’s- 44

