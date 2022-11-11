USAC National Midget Series and Kings of Thunder 360’s Set for Merced Speedway for Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza

Peterson Media

( Merced, CA)- For a third consecutive season Merced Speedway will kick Thanksgiving week off in a big way. November 22nd and 23rd, the ¼ mile bullring will host the NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midget Series as well as the Kings of Thunder 360 Winged Sprint Cars and offer fans a full two-nights of open wheel action as a Thanksgiving appetizer.

Serving as USAC’s penultimate points paying event of the season leading into the Turkey Night Grand Prix, fans can expect to see the likes of Nationals stars Buddy Kofoid, Justin Grant, T-Mez, Bryant Wiedeman, Mitchel Moles and a host of others take on the local talent including USAC Western states champion, Michael Faccinto, Brody Fuson, Ben Worth and more.

While the stars and cars of Midget racing battle it out in two complete USAC National Midget series events, the Kings of Thunder Winged 360’s will again be on hand battling it out on the bullring as they are led by the likes of freshly minted 2022 NARC Champion, Dominic Scelzi, World of Outlaws standout, Carson Macedo, Justin Sanders, Tanner and Blake Carrick, Oklahoma’s Ryan Timms and more of the region’s top drivers are expected to take part.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour muffler rule for the Winged 360’s will be enforced, and it allows drivers to use the Flowmaster 53545-10 with turndowns, the Spintech Superstock 1000 #1545 with turndowns, and the Diamond Schoenfeld.

Tuesday and Wednesday night the pit gates will open at 2pm and the grandstands will open at 5pm with racing slated to go green at 7pm.

Tickets are available online at mercedspeedway.net and will also be available to purchase at the front gate. Adult tickets will $25, Senior and Military (with ID) will be $20, Kids 6-12 will be admitted for $10, and those fans 5 and under will have no charge.

STAY CONNECTED- Keep up with the happenings at Merced Speedway by clicking over to www.mercedspeedway.net or by ‘Liking’ https://www.facebook.com/mercedspeedway/ on Facebook.

Merced Speedway is located at 900 Martin Luther King Drive Merced, CA 95341.