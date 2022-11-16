Scelzi Captures KWS/NARC Championship Before Sweeping ASCS Weekend in Arizona

Inside Line Promotions

SOMERTON, Ariz. (Nov. 14, 2022) – November has been a great month for Dominic Scelzi, who has earned a podium result during each of his four feature starts.

Scelzi posted a pair of third-place results on Nov. 5 during the Tribute to Gary Patterson, which was hosted by the Stockton Dirt Track in Stockton, Calif. His podium during the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Series main event capped his second straight championship with the series.

“It was a really good night,” he said. “We were second quick in the 410 and quick time in the 360. We ran well in the heats and that put us in the dashes. As the night went on the track got rougher and more narrow.”

Scelzi placed third in the 410 dash to line up on the inside of the second row in the A Main.

“The race went green and we jumped right into second, but they called the start back,” he said. “After that I ran third for the majority of the race. I was right behind Tim (Kaeding) when he hit a hole and I got by him. A couple of laps later I hit a hole and he got back by me. It was just a hard track to pass on.”

Scelzi won the Sprint Car Challenge Tour 360ci sprint car dash to garner the pole position for the feature.

“I stumbled a little on the initial start,” he said. “That allowed the outside guy to get by me. Then we went into turn one, hit a hole and fell to third. We ran third the rest of the way.”

Last weekend was a step forward for Scelzi, who swept an ASCS Southwest Region doubleheader at Cocopah Speedway. The two triumphs pushed Scelzi into the double digits victory mark for the second straight season.

“It was such a great weekend to have,” he said. “The first night we went fourth to first in our heat race, which put us as the high-points driver. We redrew the No. 4 for the feature. I had a really good start and got into third right away. Ryan (Timms) and I battled for three or four laps. As we got into traffic he was glued to the cushion and I was searching. We went to split a lapped car. He went high and I went low. I was able to pass him and the lapped car that pushed up the track a bit. I got by the leader in the next corner. From there we were unchallenged until about four laps to go when Ryan slid me in turn two. I turned underneath him and pulled back away. It was neat to get my first win in Arizona and the 10th of the season.”

Saturday’s event finale featured similar success for Scelzi.

“We started last in our heat race,” he said. “The track was really wet early. Everyone dropped to the bottom. I stayed up around the outside and was able to go from seventh to third basically down the front straightaway. We were high points again and this time drew the No. 3 to start the feature third.

“The track was beautiful. It was slick and wide with a little grip on the bottom. I fell to fourth on the start, but worked my way to third in a couple of laps. I rolled the bottom and passed for second. Then I slid the leader into turn one when the yellow came out so I went back to second. When we went green I got next to him in turns one and two on the bottom. I slid him into turns three and four. He slid me back into turn one and I crossed him back over. Then I protected through turns three and four.”

Scelzi led the remainder of the feature to cap the stellar weekend that led to his first triumph in Arizona – the eighth state he’s won in – as well as his 60th career sprint car victory.

The season concludes Nov. 22-23 at Merced Speedway in Merced, Calif.

QUICK RESULTS –

Nov. 5 – Stockton Dirt Track in Stockton, Calif. (410 sprint car) – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 3 (4); Dash: 3 (3); Feature: 3 (3).

Nov. 5 – Stockton Dirt Track in Stockton, Calif. (360 sprint car) – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 3 (4); Dash: 1 (3); Feature: 3 (1).

Nov. 11 – Cocopah Speedway in Somerton, Ariz. – Heat race: 1 (4); Feature: 1 (4).

Nov. 12 – Cocopah Speedway in Somerton, Ariz. – Heat race: 3 (7); Feature: 1 (3).

SEASON STATS –

58 races, 11 wins, 31 top fives, 41 top 10s, 48 top 15s, 51 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Nov. 22-23 at Merced Speedway in Merced, Calif.

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Fuel Delivery Services, Inc.

Based in Stockton, Calif., Fuel Delivery Services, Inc., is a premier bulk transporter of refined petroleum products. For more information, visit http://www.FuelDeliveryServices.net .

“Mike with Fuel Delivery Services is a great guy who wants to see us do well and make it in racing,” Scelzi said. “We really appreciate his support and look forward to the continued success with Fuel Delivery Services.”

Scelzi would like to thank Red Rose Transportation, Inc., Scelzi Enterprises, Whipple Superchargers, System 1, Fuel Delivery Services, Inc., Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Schoenfeld Headers, Roth Motorsports, K&N Filters, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, NAPA Auto Parts, Todd Jorgensen, Sparco, Allstar Performance, Meridian Steel, Auto Meter, Kenny’s Components and Worldwide Bearings for their continued support.