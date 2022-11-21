Wilson Captures Most Feature Victories in Eight Years With Four Wins in 2022

Inside Line Promotions

BENTON RIDGE, Ohio (Nov. 21, 2022) –

“It was great to get back to Victory Lane a few times this year,” Wilson said. “Success is often measured by wins. We’ve had years of picking up more than four wins and years where we’ve struggled to find Victory Lane. I think that helps you to appreciate when you are able to win multiple times in a season. It’s definitely tough these days and the competition is as good as it has probably ever been so it means a lot to win.”

Wilson guided the Seeling Motorsports No. 97 to victories at Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio, on April 23, June 25, Sept. 10 and Oct. 1. The four triumphs were tied for the most of any 410ci winged sprint car driver at the track this season and it pushes Wilson’s career victory total at Fremont Speedway to 17 wins.

“Fremont Speedway has always been a special track to me and it’s a place where I have a lot of laps,” he said. “There’s a ton of memories racing there and I feel fortunate we were able to add to that this year.”

Wilson also captured two top fives and nine top 10s during limited races with the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions and he garnered a top 10 with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

“We didn’t get to race as often with the All Stars and World of Outlaws as we would have liked so it was nice to get a couple of nice results,” he said. “We had some hard charges that were just outside the top 10 after starting near the back of the field. I’ve said for a long time if we can get in the show that’s where we’ll be our best, but qualifying is such a critical part of setting up a successful night you can be buried without much of a chance of making the show if you don’t do well at the beginning of a race night. I feel like we showed some improvement in qualifying with room to grow.

“I want to thank Andy Potter and everyone at Seeling Motorsports for a good season together. Also, a huge thank you goes to all of our partners, including Hercules Tires, Ohio Logistics and DNC Hydraulics, for the continued support.”

SEASON STATS –

62 races, 4 wins, 9 top fives, 23 top 10s, 36 top 15s, 42 top 20s

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.GregWilsonRacing.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/GregWilsonw20

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GregWilsonRacing

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Ohio Logistics

Ohio Logistics, which is based in Findlay, Ohio, is a world-class distribution facility. The company is in 20 locations in five states and has grown into one of the largest privately held logistics firms in the Upper Midwest. For more information, visit http://www.OhioLogistics.com.

“Since Chuck Bills got involved with our team in 2005 it’s been pretty cool to develop a friendship and get all of the support from the Ohio Logistics employees,” Wilson said. “To have a company stick with me for more than a dozen years and have their belief in me is pretty cool.”

Wilson would also like to thank Hercules Tires, Ohio Logistics, DNC Hydraulics, Engler Machine & Tool, Inc., Kinsler Fuel Injection, All Pro Cylinder, Magtech Ignition, Simpson Race Products, Banshee Graphics, Hepfner Racing Products, Nagy Equipment Sales, Winters Performance, Real Capz, Inter-State Truck Repair, Sandridge Customs, Sugar Street Bar & Grill, BRS Racing Shocks, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra-Shield Seats, Sharp Advantage, Smith Titanium, CJMM, Maverick’s Portables, Greber Racing Components and Ti22 Performance for their continued support.