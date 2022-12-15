HIGH LIMITS 410 SPRINT SERIES JOINS USAC NATIONAL TOUR & PA 410 SPRINT SPEED WEEK

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA . . . . . . How quickly things change. Just months ago there was little talk about a 34th season of Thunder on the Hill at the Grandview Speedway and now, we’re proud to announce that the High Limits 410 Sprints will be part of our schedule with an event on Tuesday night, July 25, paying $23,023 to the winner. The High Limit Sprints at Grandview will join the USAC Non-Wing National Tour “The Eastern Storm Jesse Hocket Classic” set for Tuesday night, June 13 and the Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week Greg Hodnett Cup on Tuesday night, June 27.

The High Limits Sprint Car Series is a mid-week racing series led by 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and four-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet. The mission is to grow sprint car racing and inject more money into the sport. The High Limit Sprint Car Series of 2023 will have stops at just twelve tracks and Grandview/Thunder on the Hill is proud to be part of this new venture.

The Tuesday night, July 25 High Limits 410 Sprint show will be a stand alone event. More details to be released shortly.

2023 NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES

Associate Sponsors Pioneer Pole Buildings, Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, GT Radiators, Clever Girl Winery

Tuesday, June 13 7:30 PM

USAC Non-Wing National Tour The Eastern Storm Jesse Hockett Classic 40 laps

Tuesday, June 27 7:30 PM

410 Sprint PA Speed Week Hodnett Cup $10,000 to win

Tuesday, July 25 7:30 PM

High Limits 410 Sprints $23,023 To Win

Grandview Speedway Contact Information Track Phone: 610-754-7688

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Twitter/Instagram: @TOTHRACING

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill