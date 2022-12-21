Justin Grant Named North American Non-Wing Sprint Car Poll “Driver of the Year” for 2022! 



By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, December 19, 2022 – Justin Grant of Ione, California has been named the 2022 “Driver of the Year” by the North American Non-Wing Sprint Car Poll voting panel of media members, promoters, sanctioning officials and manufacturers for the first time in his career.

Those drivers ranked second through fifth, respectively, were Perris Oval Nationals winner and defending USAC champion, Brady Bacon of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, nine-time winner CJ Leary of Greenfield, Indiana, Tony Hulman Classic winner Robert Ballou of Rocklin, California, and nine-time winner Kyle Cummins of Princeton, Indiana.

Twelve-time winner Swanson led the group rounding out the top ten, followed by USAC-CRA champ Damion Gardner, Winter Dirt Games winner Emerson Axsom, James Dean Classic winner Kevin Thomas Jr. and two-time Eastern Storm winner Logan Seavey.

The Topp Motorsports #4 team with Justin Grnat at the wheel, earned the 2022 Non-Wing “Team of the Year” Award for the first time.

Kyle Cummins was bestowed the “Wild Card Award” for his exciting non-Wing sprint car performances in 2022 for the second time in four years, while Franklin, Indiana’s Emerson Axsom will receive the 2022 non-Wing sprint car “Rookie of the Year” Award.

Chet Christner the sprint car voice of USAC on Flo Sports will receive the North American Non-Wing Sprint Car Poll “Media Member of the Year” honor for the first time.

The O’Connor Family, promoters of events at Kokomo Speedway are awarded 2022’s “Promoter of the Year” Award. Their award will be their sixth in this category.

Joe Devin of DRC Chassis will receive the “Builder/Manufacturer of the Year” honors for the ninth time.

The North American Non-Wing Sprint Car Poll is an annual awards program of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Foundation, Inc., of Knoxville, Iowa. Awards will be distributed in 2023 at tracks and other locations throughout North America.

2022 Non-Wing Sprint Car Poll Top 20

Position. Name, Hometown, Points

Justin Grant, Ione, CA, 1130

Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, OK, 665

CJ Leary, Greenfield, IN, 395

Robert Ballou, Rocklin, CA, 334

Kyle Cummins, Princeton, IN, 311

Jake Swanson, Hollister, CA, 291

Damion Gardner, Concord, CA, 178

Emerson Axsom, Franklin, IN, 160

Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, AL, 140

Logan Seavey, Sutter, CA, 138

Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, IN, 90

Matt Westfall, Pleasant Hill, OH, 89

Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, CA, 74

Jadon Rogers, Worthington, IN, 65

Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, CA, 49

Brody Roa, Buena Park, CA, 31

Briggs Danner, Allentown, PA, 27

Charles Davis Jr., Buckeye, AZ, 24

Tyler Roahrig, Plymouth, IN, 19

Alex Bright, Collegeville, PA, 18

