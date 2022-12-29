SCCT Releases 2023 Racing Schedule

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – December 28, 2022…Russell Motorsports Inc. has officially released the 2023 schedule of events for the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards. The California based Winged 360 Sprint Car series is set to contest its sixth season, which offers another exciting slate of races.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is pleased to welcome back Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards and Hoosier Racing Tires as major sponsors for the upcoming 14-race season, which gets underway with the “Spring Fever Frenzy” on Saturday March 25th, marking the first of two appearances at Placerville Speedway.

The tour then returns to Placerville on Friday June 2nd for opening night of the prestigious “Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial.” It creates a massive double header weekend on the red clay, with the NARC 410 Sprint Cars in action the following evening.

Continuing to rise in popularity among fans and teams is the Merced Speedway, which is back on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour schedule. California’s top Winged 360 Sprint Car teams will invade the high-banked quarter-mile on Saturday April 22nd.

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards will again be part of the always spectacular “Peter Murphy Classic” on Saturday May 13th at Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford. The night of hard-hitting action also features the NARC 410 Sprint Cars. Following that show the SCCT 360s return to Keller Auto Speedway on Friday September 29th for the 38th annual “Cotton Classic.”

The centrally located Stockton Dirt Track will host two SCCT events this coming year, with those taking place on Saturday April 1st for the annual “Asparagus Cup” and Saturday November 4th, which marks the 40th annual “Tribute to Patterson.” As is customary, the November showdown features championship night for both the Sprint Car Challenge Tour and the Northern Auto Racing Club.

After competing at Silver Dollar Speedway the last couple of years SCCT heads back to the famed Chico bullring for two events in 2023. The first visit will be for the 10th annual “Tyler Wolf Memorial” on Saturday July 22nd. The second appearance will then take place on Wednesday September 6th, as the Sprint Car Challenge Tour helps launch Gold Cup Race of Champions week with the “Pacific Sprint Cup.” This year’s event will feature just Winged 360 Sprint Cars and has no car count limit.

The always racy Petaluma Speedway will play host to a pair of Sprint Car Challenge Tour events in 2022. Those dates will occur on Saturday June 10th and Saturday September 23rd, as SCCT sanctions the $5,000-to-win “Adobe Cup” for the second time. The Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds based 3/8-mile clay oval routinely provides non-stop action and much of the same is expected this season.

The Marysville Raceway and Ocean Speedway in Watsonville also return to the schedule, both hosting special events respectively. The Sprint Car Challenge Tour will again sanction the annual “Mel and Marlyn Hall Memorial” in Marysville, this year moving to a Saturday date on May 27th. The Hall Memorial has certainly provided its share of thrills the last two seasons on Memorial Day weekend.

For the third consecutive year the tour will be part of the prestigious “Johnny Key Classic” in Watsonville on Saturday August 19th. The SCCT 360s vs. Taco Bravo Sprints will surely be a can’t miss night during the 63rd running of the event.

Returning to the schedule for the first time since 2017, Antioch Speedway will host the Sprint Car Challenge Tour on Saturday July 1st. The Contra Costa County Fairgrounds venue has received several updates and a major facelift since the most recent SCCT event held five years ago.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is operated under the Russell Motorsports Inc. banner, which also manages the Placerville Speedway in Placerville, California. For sponsorship opportunities and inquiries, RMI can be reached at 530-344-7592 or office@sprintcarchallengetour.com

More information on the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.

Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards 2023 Schedule

Saturday March 25: Placerville Speedway (Spring Fever Frenzy)

Saturday April 1: Stockton Dirt Track (Asparagus Cup w/NARC)

Saturday April 22: Merced Speedway

Saturday May 13: Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford (Ninth annual Peter Murphy Classic w/NARC)

Saturday May 27: Marysville Raceway (23rd Mel and Marlyn Hall Memorial)

Friday June 2: Placerville Speedway (Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial Opening Night)

Saturday June 10: Petaluma Speedway

Saturday July 1: Antioch Speedway

Saturday July 22: Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico (10th annual Tyler Wolf Memorial)

Saturday August 19: Ocean Speedway in Watsonville (63rd Johnny Key Classic)

Wednesday September 6: Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico (Pacific Sprint Cup)

Saturday September 23: Petaluma Speedway ($5,000-to-win 12th annual Adobe Cup)

Friday September 29: Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford (38th annual Cotton Classic)

Saturday November 4: Stockton Dirt Track (40th annual Tribute to Gary Patterson w/NARC)

Saturday December 9: Awards Banquet | Night of Champions at El Dorado County Fairgrounds