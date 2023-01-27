ASCS Sooner Region Aiming For 21 Nights In 2023

By Bryan Hulbert

DRUMRIGHT, Okla. (January 26, 2023) Looking to the 19th season of competition, the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products is slated for 21 events in Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas.

Keeping the bulk of the racing in the “Sooner State”, 16 dates will stay inside Oklahoma borders. Oklahoma tracks include Arrowhead Speedway (1 night), Creek County Speedway (7 nights), Elk City Motorsports Park (1 night), Longdale Speedway (3 nights), Salina Highbanks Speedway (1 night), and Thunderbird Speedway (3 nights).

Races outside Oklahoma land at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kan. twice, plus single nights in Missouri at Lake Ozark Speedway, Lucas Oil Speedway, and Nevada Speedway. Dates in Missouri are paired with the ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps.

The tour will race from April through October, with each regional event paying a minimum of $2,000 to win, and $300 to start. National Tour events pay a higher purse.

Events during the 2023 season will be shown live on http://www.racindirt.com. Questions on the tour can be directed to Terry Mattox by calling/texting (918) 417-0624 or email terry@ascsracing.com.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

2023 ASCS Sooner Region Lineup:

4/7/2023-Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK

4/8/2023-Nevada Speedway – Nevada, MO

4/21/2023-Thunderbird Speedway – Muskogee, OK

4/22/2023-Elk City Motorsports Park – Elk City, OK

5/5/2023-Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO

5/6/2023-Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO

5/19/2023-Longdale Speedway – Longdale, OK

5/20/2023-Longdale Speedway – Longdale, OK

6/2/2023-Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK

6/3/2023-Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK

7/14/2023-Thunderbird Speedway – Muskogee, OK

7/21/2023-Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK

7/22/2023-81 Speedway – Park City, KS

8/25/2023-Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK

8/26/2023-Salina Highbanks Speedway – Salina, OK

9/1/2023-Arrowhead Speedway – Colcord, OK

9/2/2023-Longdale Speedway – Longdale, OK

9/22/2023-Thunderbird Speedway – Muskogee, OK

9/23/2023-81 Speedway – Park City, KS

10/20/2023-Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK

10/21/2023-Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK

*Subject to change without notice.