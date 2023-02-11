USCS Winter Heat Series 2023 will re-fire at Southern Raceway on Friday and Saturday, February 24th and 25th

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – Thursday, February 9, 2023 – After the 5th Annual United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour Winter Heat mini-series is surrendering to the weather this coming weekend on 2/10 and 2/11 for USCS Winter Heat Rounds #5 & #6 at Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida.

But, with four events completed and eight (8) events remaining on the mini-series schedule, the USCS Winter Heat Series picks back up on Friday and Saturday, February 24th and 25th at Southern Raceway for the originally scheduled Rounds #7 & #8 at the same facility, Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida after a weekend off to honor the traditional scheduled Ronald Laney Memorial 360 Winternationals at East Bay Raceway Park.

USCS Winter Heat Series 2023:

1/27/2-23 – Volusia Speedway Park – winner Ryan Timms

1/28/2023 – Volusia Speedway Park – winner Tyler Clem

2/3/2023 – Hendry County Motorsports Park – winner Mark Smith

2/4/2023 – Hendry County Motorsports Park – winner Davey Franek

2/10/2023 – Southern Raceway – Cancelled for Weather

2/11/2023 – Southern Raceway – Cancelled for Weather

2/24/2023 – Southern Raceway, Milton, FL

2/25/2023 – Southern Raceway, Milton, FL

3/03/2023 – Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, MS

3/04/2023 – Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, MS

3/10/2023 – Magnolia Motor Speedway, Columbus, MS

3/11/2023 – Magnolia Motor Speedway, Columbus, MS

3/17/2023 – North Alabama Speedway, Tuscumbia, AL

3/18/2023 – North Alabama Speedway, Tuscumbia, AL

For information please go to www.uscsracing.com or call the USCS Office at 770-865-6097.