ASCS Elite Non-Wing Lines Up 20 Dates For 2023 Run

Bryan Hulbert

DRUMRIGHT, Okla. (January 27, 2023) Taking on a 20-night slate in 2023, the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating will feature events in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma.

With several marque events on the docket, the tour will also go head-to-head multiple times with the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship. Still basing the bulk of the tour in Texas, 11 dates will take place in the “Lone Star State”.

Four trips just across the line to Arkansas, one of the largest events of the year, will happen at Texarkana 67 Speedway with the continuation of the Wingless Short Track Nationals. The March event has upped the purse to $10,000 to win, $500 to start.

A trio of trips into Oklahoma, the two-night season finale at Red Dirt Raceway is among the dates paired with USAC. Completing the list of racing destinations is a May swing into Louisiana at Boothill and Ark-La-Tex.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating, is owned and operated by Nathan Moore and operates under the sanction of the American Sprint Car Series. The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating operates under its own rules, which can be found at https://www.ascsracing.com/series-info/rules.aspx.

Nathan can be reached at (903) 780-9934 or by email at elitenonwingsprints@gmail.com.

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

2023 ASCS Elite Non-Wing Lineup:

3/11/2023-Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX

3/24/2023-Texarkana 67 Speedway – Texarkana, AR

3/25/2023-Texarkana 67 Speedway – Texarkana, AR

4/8/2023-Abilene Speedway – Abilene, TX

4/26/2023-Texarkana 67 Speedway – Texarkana, AR

4/27/2023-Rocket Raceway Park – Petty, TX

4/28/2023-Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX

4/29/2023-Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX

5/26/2023-Texarkana 67 Speedway – Texarkana, AR

5/27/2023-Boothill Speedway – Greenwood, LA

5/28/2023-Ark-La-Tex Speedway – Vivian, LA

7/14/2023-West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX

7/15/2023-Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX

8/4/2023-Heart O’ Texas Speedway – Waco, TX

8/5/2023-Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX

8/11/2023-Boyd Raceway – Boyd, TX

8/12/2023-Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK

9/30/2023-Rocket Raceway Park – Petty, TX

10/27/2023-Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK

10/28/2023-Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK