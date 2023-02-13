SCHEDULE CHANGES FOR USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGETS & WEST COAST SPRINT CARS

By Lance Jennings

FEBRUARY 7, 2023… Due to new scheduling conflicts, USAC Western States Midget and USAC West Coast Sprint Car Director Stephanie Odom has announced the following changes to the schedules.

– The August 5th USAC Western States Midget event scheduled at Santa Maria Raceway is now To Be Announced (TBA).

– The August 26th USAC Western States Midget and USAC West Coast Sprint Car date at Ventura Raceway has been moved to Santa Maria Raceway.

– The September 2nd USAC Western States Midget show at Santa Maria Raceway has been cancelled.

The updated 2023 schedules for both series are at the end of this release.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Cars will open their season on Saturday, February 25th at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park.

The 2023 campaign for the USAC Western States Midget Series will open on Saturday, March 18th at Bakersfield Speedway.

The USAC Western States Midget Series thanks Competition Suspension Incorporated, Esslinger Engineering, Extreme Mufflers, Hoosier Racing Tires, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Hoosier Racing Tires, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support.

If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email Stephanie Odom at Odom.Stephanie@me.com or Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the USAC Western States Midget and USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on each series Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET CHAMPIONS: 1982-Jeff Heywood, 1983-Sleepy Tripp, 1984-Tommy White, 1985-Sleepy Tripp, 1986-Robby Flock, 1987-Sleepy Tripp, 1988-Sleepy Tripp, 1989-Robby Flock, 1990-Sleepy Tripp, 1991-Sleepy Tripp, 1992-Sleepy Tripp, 1993-Robby Flock, 1994-Johnny Cofer, 1995-Billy Boat, 1996-Jay Drake, 1997-Ricky Shelton, 1998-Rick Hendrix, 1999-Marc DeBeaumont, 2000-Wally Pankratz, 2001-Danny Ebberts, 2002-Robby Flock, 2003-Steve Paden, 2004-Johnny Rodriguez, 2005-Jerome Rodela, 2006-Jerome Rodela, 2007-Johnny Rodriguez, 2008-Nic Faas, 2009-Garrett Hansen, 2010-Alex Schutte, 2011-Cory Kruseman, 2012-Shannon McQueen, 2013-Ronnie Gardner, 2014- Ronnie Gardner, 2015-Ronnie Gardner, 2016-Ronnie Gardner, 2017-Ronnie Gardner, 2018-Michael Faccinto, 2019-Robert Dalby, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Blake Bower, 2022-Michael Faccinto.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Brody Roa, 2017-Jake Swanson, 2018-Austin Liggett, 2019-Tristan Guardino, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-D.J. Johnson, 2022-Trent Carter.

2023 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SERIES SCHEDULE

March 18: Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA

March 25: Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA

April 15: Merced Speedway – Merced, CA

April 29: The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA (With USAC/CRA Sprint Cars)

May 6: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA (First Responders Night)

May 27: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

June 10: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

June 24: Merced Speedway – Merced, CA

July 8: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA

July 22: Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA

August 5: TBA

August 26: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA (With USAC West Coast Sprint Cars)

September 9: TBA

September 30: Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA

October 7: The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA (With USAC West Coast

Sprint Cars / Championship Night / George Snider Classic / Awards Banquet)

TBA = To Be Announced.

SE = Special Event / Non-Points.

This schedule is subject to change.

2023 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES SCHEDULE

February 25: The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA

April 8: Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA

May 13: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

June 3: Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA

June 17: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Wagsdash Reunion in honor of Mrs. Wags)

July 29: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA

August 26: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA (With USAC Western States Midgets)

September 16: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

October 7: The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA (With USAC Western States Midgets / Championship Night / George Snider Classic / Awards Banquet)

November 24: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (82nd Running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix / SE)

November 25: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (82nd Running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix / SE)

TBA = To Be Announced.

SE = Special Event / Non-Points.

This schedule is subject to change.