Tyler Courtney holds off Justin Peck for $6,000 East Bay Raceway Park victory

By Tyler Altmeyer

TAMPA, Fla. (February 13, 2023) – For a second consecutive year, “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney and Clauson Marshall Racing opened Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 competition at East Bay Raceway Park with a victory, doing so in a hard-fought effort against Series rival and fellow Indiana native, Justin Peck. Courtney, the two-time and defending All Star champion, secured his Classic Ink USA Southern Swing presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts $6,000 triumph from the front row, ultimately boosting his overall Series win total to 17 – his second ever in the state of Florida.

As mentioned, Justin Peck, who finished second in the 2022 All Star standings, did everything he could to steal the limelight from Courtney in the closing circuits, accomplishing that feat on lap 23 with a bold slider across Courtney’s nose wing. The Buch Motorsports ace was in complete control until caution lights reappeared on lap 26 stalling Peck’s momentum. The next circuit, Courtney was back on top, rocketing down the backstretch to rip around Peck to lead lap 27.

“Even when we lost the lead, I felt like we still had the better car. Had some trouble with some lapped cars…I need to work on that,” Tyler Courtney said. “Hats off to this entire team. It’s been a tough trip for us, but they keep busting their butts. This team is very capable of winning races and ultimately another championship.”

Peck attempted a last-ditch effort on the final lap, but Courtney’s momentum on the top was too much to overcome.

“I’m not sure I would have changed anything about those last few laps,” Peck commented. “They just put together better laps than I did.”

The Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 Classic Ink USA Southern Swing presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts will conclude at East Bay Raceway Park on Tuesday, February 14. The event will award a $6,000 payday.

Contingency Awards/Results: East Bay Raceway Park | February 13, 2023:

Classic Ink USA Southern Swing presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 37

Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Buddy Kofoid | 13.601

Dixie Vodka Fast Qualifier: Alex Bowman | 12.746

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Hunter Schuerenberg

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Aaron Reutzel

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Tyler Courtney

Mobil 1 Heat #4 Winner: Buddy Kofoid

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash Winner: Alex Bowman

Classic Ink USA Screenprinting and Embroidery B-Main Winner: Sam Hafertepe, Jr.

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Contingency Award: Riley Goodno

Tezos A-Main Winner: Tyler Courtney

Hercules Tires A-Main Hard Charger: Anthony Macri | +9

Carquest Perseverance Award: Danny Smith

Qualifying

Group (A)

55B-Alex Bowman, 12.747; 2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.145; 3. 50YR-Cole Macedo, 13.260; 4. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 13.401; 5. 70-Scotty Thiel, 13.437; 6. 97UK-Ryan Harrison, 13.474; 7. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.899; 8. 9-Liam Martin, 13.901; 9. O8-Brandon Conkel, 13.922; 10. 15-Garrett Green, 14.124

Group (B)

9P-Parker Price Miller, 13.022; 2. 26-Zeb Wise, 13.218; 3. 8-Aaron Reutzel, 13.233; 4. 47R-Eric Riggins Jr., 13.263; 5. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 13.453; 6. 20B-Cody Bova, 13.546; 7. 22-Riley Goodno, 13.630; 8. 1-Brenham Crouch, 13.719; 9. 16TH-Kevin Newton, 13.865

Group (C)

3TK-Tim Shaffer, 13.119; 2. 28F-Davie Franek, 13.162; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.165; 4. 39M-Anthony Macri, 13.193; 5. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr., 13.211; 6. 10X-Ryan Smith, 13.264; 7. 77T-Tyeller Powless, 14.058; 8. 47-Dale Howard, 14.220; 9. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 99.999

Group (D)

13-Justin Peck, 12.955; 2. 11-Buddy Kofoid, 13.074; 3. 5T-Ryan Timms, 13.089; 4. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 13.219; 5. 28M-Conner Morrell, 13.379; 6. 6-Carson McCarl, 13.493; 7. 25-Chris Myers, 13.624; 8. 66-Danny Smith, 13.902; 9. 22s-Slater Helt, 14.087

Heat 1 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

55-Hunter Schuerenberg [1]; 2. 50YR-Cole Macedo [2]; 3. 55B-Alex Bowman [4]; 4. 2C-Wayne Johnson [3]; 5. 70-Scotty Thiel [5]; 6. 97UK-Ryan Harrison [6]; 7. W20-Greg Wilson [7]; 8. 9-Liam Martin [8]; 9. O8-Brandon Conkel [9]; 10. 15-Garrett Green [10]

Heat 2 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

8-Aaron Reutzel [2]; 2. 26-Zeb Wise [1]; 3. 9P-Parker Price Miller [4]; 4. 20B-Cody Bova [6]; 5. 47R-Eric Riggins Jr. [3]; 6. 11M-Brendan Mullen [5]; 7. 22-Riley Goodno [7]; 8. 1-Brenham Crouch [8]; 9. 16TH-Kevin Newton [9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

7BC-Tyler Courtney [2]; 2. 28F-Davie Franek [1]; 3. 39M-Anthony Macri [3]; 4. 3TK-Tim Shaffer [4]; 5. 10X-Ryan Smith [6]; 6. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [5]; 7. 47-Dale Howard [8]; 8. 11K-Kraig Kinser [9]; 9. 77T-Tyeller Powless [7]

Heat 4 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

11-Buddy Kofoid [1]; 2. 5T-Ryan Timms [2]; 3. 13-Justin Peck [4]; 4. 47X-Dylan Westbrook [3]; 5. 6-Carson McCarl [6]; 6. 66-Danny Smith [8]; 7. 22s-Slater Helt [9]; 8. 28M-Conner Morrell [5]; 9. 25-Chris Myers [7]

Dash (6 Laps)

55B-Alex Bowman [2]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [1]; 3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [3]; 4. 3TK-Tim Shaffer [5]; 5. 13-Justin Peck [7]; 6. 8-Aaron Reutzel [6]; 7. 11-Buddy Kofoid [4]; 8. 9P-Parker Price Miller [8]

B-main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [1]; 2. 28M-Conner Morrell [2]; 3. 11M-Brendan Mullen [3]; 4. 66-Danny Smith [5]; 5. 22-Riley Goodno [6]; 6. 97UK-Ryan Harrison [4]; 7. 22s-Slater Helt [8]; 8. W20-Greg Wilson [7]; 9. 11K-Kraig Kinser [12]; 10. 1-Brenham Crouch [10]; 11. 47-Dale Howard [9]; 12. 25-Chris Myers [13]; 13. 9-Liam Martin [11]; 14. O8-Brandon Conkel [15]; 15. 77T-Tyeller Powless [16]; 16. 16TH-Kevin Newton [14]; 17. 15-Garrett Green [17]

A-main (30 Laps)

7BC-Tyler Courtney [2]; 2. 13-Justin Peck [5]; 3. 11-Buddy Kofoid [7]; 4. 39M-Anthony Macri [13]; 5. 47X-Dylan Westbrook [14]; 6. 55B-Alex Bowman [1]; 7. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [3]; 8. 26-Zeb Wise [11]; 9. 8-Aaron Reutzel [6]; 10. 47R-Eric Riggins Jr. [17]; 11. 28F-Davie Franek [10]; 12. 70-Scotty Thiel [19]; 13. 9P-Parker Price Miller [8]; 14. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [21]; 15. 5T-Ryan Timms [9]; 16. 10X-Ryan Smith [18]; 17. 28M-Conner Morrell [22]; 18. 11M-Brendan Mullen [23]; 19. 6-Carson McCarl [20]; 20. 20B-Cody Bova [16]; 21. 3TK-Tim Shaffer [4]; 22. 50YR-Cole Macedo [12]; 23. 2C-Wayne Johnson [15]; 24. 66-Danny Smith [24] Lap Leaders: Tyler Courtney (1-22), Justin Peck (23-26), Tyler Courtney (27-30)

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

Volusia Speedway Park, FL (February 7): Brad Sweet

Volusia Speedway Park, FL (February 8): Carson Macedo

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 13): Tyler Courtney

2023 All Star Dixie Fast Timers:

Volusia Speedway Park, FL (February 7): Alex Bowman | 13.453

Volusia Speedway Park, FL (February 8): Carson Macedo | 13.589

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 13): Alex Bowman | 12.746

2023 All Star Hercules Hard Chargers:

Volusia Speedway Park, FL (February 7): Sheldon Haudenschild | +9

Volusia Speedway Park, FL (February 8): Brad Sweet | +11

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 13): Anthony Macri | +9

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings:

**No points for Southern Swing events

