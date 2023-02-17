Huset’s High Bank Nationals Pre-Registration Available at Huset’s Speedway Website

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Feb. 16, 2023) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series season recently got underway in Florida with Huset’s Speedway sponsored driver David Gravel winning each of the first two main events.

Meanwhile, preparations are on-going in South Dakota for one of the premier sprint car events in the history of the sport. Huset’s Speedway hosts the 2nd annual Huset’s High Bank Nationals June 21-24. The World of Outlaws spectacle is paying a $750,000 purse with the event finale divvying out a record $250,000 to win.

A trio of $20,000-to-win preliminary nights offer $10,000 for second, $6,000 for third, $5,500 for fourth, $5,000 for fifth and $1,200 to start. That will set the stage for the unprecedented payout during the finale, which is $50,000 for second, $25,000 for third, $15,000 for fourth, $10,000 for fifth and $5,000 to start.

A $500 entry fee is due for competitors. If paid by June 1, 2023, the entry fee is completely refundable upon arrival at the track for the Huset’s High Bank Nationals. A $500 entry fee will be due at the track for any team that competes without pre-registering.

Teams can pre-register at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.

Event tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

