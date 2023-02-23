Placerville Speedway season passes on sale

By Gary Thomas

As the 2023 campaign approaches make sure to purchase your Placerville Speedway season pass, which includes a reserved seat and features an extensive savings as opposed to purchasing each week!

Season passes are available at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/ppr-2023

When breaking down the season pass savings, you can take in the action at 20 races for just over $15 a night. Passes are available for adults, seniors, military, juniors and children.

A season ticket is good for all events, excluding the El Dorado County Fair, Monster Trucks, World of Outlaws and the Hangtown 100.