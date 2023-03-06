CRSA Sprints Ink A-Verdi Storage Containers As Title Sponsor

By Steven Ovens

(SODUS, NY) – The “Future Stars of Sprint Cars” have a new title sponsor that builds on a twenty-year marketing relationship with the Mike Emhof Motorsports family of companies.

CRSA Sprints Tour Director Mike Emhof and A-Verdi Storage Containers owner/operator Joe Verdi are proud to announce that A-Verdi Storage Containers will title sponsor the 20 race 2023 schedule for the traveling 305 sprint car organization.

The title sponsorship announcement takes place on the heels of the two brands celebrating twenty years of working together- starting with Emhof’s Central New York Mini Sprints series in 2003. A-Verdi had title sponsored the Patriot Sprint Tour through the end of 2022 and now moves to the fastest growing sprint car series in the Northeast.

“For us this is continuing a legacy and getting back to our roots of supporting a division that encourages growth, which is how we started this deal with Mike when we first got involved with the CNY Mini Sprints,” noted Verdi.

“Sprint Cars are in our blood and nothing makes us happier than to bring new fans and kids to the track. Once they go that first time, they get hooked. It has become a great way for us to bring our employees and our customers to events to continue to build and strengthen those business relationships. Moving to title sponsor for the CRSA Sprints is just an evolution of our motorsports marketing efforts.”

CRSA Sprints competitors have seen steady growth in the last three seasons of competition, seeing car counts grow to record numbers as well as an expanded schedule from 13 (2019) to 16 in (2021 and 2022) to now 20 events for this upcoming season. The CRSA Sprints ran just four events in 2020 during a COVID-19 affected season.

Last season saw drivers share in over $15,000 in point funds and contingency prizes at the season ending banquet. That figure did not include the purses offered at Series stops all over New York and Pennsylvania that paid a minimum of $1,000-to-win.

“We have built a long-lasting partnership with A-Verdi Storage Containers and have continued to grow over the last twenty years,” said Emhof.

“This is one that I do not take lightly when it comes to Joe and his family along with their thriving business. We will offer a great series for our drivers while continuing to grow the exposure that A-Verdi can achieve through their title sponsorship. Just as you see A-Verdi containers all over the state, fans will be able to follow our future stars all over the state competing in exciting events at some premier facilities.”

A-Verdi Storage Containers is headquartered in Savannah, NY but offers locations all over New York State to serve their customers in all directions from Buffalo to Albany, Plattsburgh to Newburgh and Watertown to Binghamton. They have always carried the slogan “Storage and office solutions, delivered” serving the needs of their commercial, residential, industrial and construction site customers. Their units are used in a variety of ways from storage to temporary office space to fully customized construction site break rooms with heating and air conditioning capabilities.

The 2023 season will kick off with a non-racing event this coming weekend during the Northeast Motorsports Expo in Syracuse, NY on March 11 and 12. Series schedule cards, Mike Emhof Motorsports displays as well as a beautiful display by series champion Dalton Herrick and ten other 305 sprint cars will be featured.

The 305 sprint car series that is rapidly growing in popularity with fans across New York and Pennsylvania will first hit the track on Saturday May 13 at Paul Cole’s Land of Legends Raceway. This will be the first of three “DisBatch Brewing Challenge Series” events taking place at the Canandaigua, NY facility with live coverage on Land of Legends TV and DIRTVision.

The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA 305 Sprints are powered by Super Gen Products with their Champion Power Equipment. Associate sponsors for 2022 include Midstate Basement Authorities, CNY Farm Supply, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, Pit Stop Convenience Stores, PJC Sprayfoam, Profab Enterprises, Eagle Enterprises, Bonnell’s Rod Shop, DisBatch Brewing Company, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results and points please visit our website www.crsa.myracepass.com

Please visit the A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints powered by Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment on Facebook (@CRSAsprints) and on Twitter (@CRSAsprints).