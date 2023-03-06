Stage Set For Williams Grove To Open Sunday

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The 2023 Williams Grove Speedway season opener presented by Hoosier is scheduled for this Sunday, March 12 at 2 pm featuring the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars.

The wingless super sportsman are also on the card.

The Williams Grove sprint cars will compete in a 25-lap, $5,500 to win main event.

For their part, the wingless sportsman will race for $1,000 to win in a 20-lap feature.

The show will be the first ever at the track for the sportsman running without a top wing.

After everyone remembers to set their clocks ahead early Sunday morning, gates for the show will open at Noon with warm-ups slated for 1:30.

Indiana’s Justin Peck scored the season opener at Williams Grove Speedway last year and has already been to victory lane in the area this season.

And the 24-year old Peck will likely be vying to back up his 2022 Opening Day win when gates open up for the new season on Sunday.

Of course defending track champion Danny Dietrich of Gettysburg will be in the Opening Day field already with two oval opener wins in his pocket.

Other previous opener winners in the field should be Lucas Wolfe, Freddie Rahmer and Lance Dewease.

A pair of heavy hitters at the track the last few seasons but still missing from Opening Day lore is both Brent Marks and Anthony Macri.

Together, the pair has notched a total of 12 wins at the track since 2020 but not one has been in Opening Day action.

Both will be in the field but will 2023 change their Opening Day fortunes?

Over the years, no driver has stood in Opening Day victory lane at Williams Grove more than the elder Fred Rahmer of Salfordville.

Rahmer took his first of six lidlifter wins in 1997 with his last coming in 2013.

Adult general admission for Sunday is $20 with youth ages 13 – 20 priced at just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove.

The first 2023 race under the lights at Williams Grove is then planned for Friday night, March 17.

On tap will be the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars as they invade for the circuit’s first show of the year in Central PA Outlaw Madness.

Last year, Williams Grove opened the season on March 18.

View the complete 2023 Williams Grove Speedway schedule of events and keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

