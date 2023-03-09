James McFadden Gives Roth Motorsports 100th Career World of Outlaws Win with DIRTcar Nationals Finale Triumph

PETERSEN MEDIA

Sunday night at Volusia Speedway Park was memorable night for Roth Motorsports, Toyota Racing Development, and James McFadden. During the rain delayed DIRTcar Nationals Finale, McFadden flexed his muscle and picked up his first win of the season, but in doing so he gave Roth Motorsports their 100th career win on tour and it also marked the first series win for Toyota USA and their Toyota Racing Development 410ci engine.

“We weren’t able to get to the top of the podium until the end of 2022, so to get a win this early in the season is great,” James McFadden said. “To get this win, and it be the 100th Series win for Dennis and Teresa Roth is really special. They have been at it for over 30 years, and this is a testament to their support of this sport we all know and love. Top that off with getting the first win for Toyota USA, and TRD really makes this a great night all around.”

McFadden picked right up on Sunday night where he left off three weeks ago before the rain came and delayed the program. Picking up the win during the Toyota Fast Pass Dash, JMAC put the Roth Enterprises/Toyota/TRD backed No. 83 entry on the pole for the 30-lap feature event.

With the waiving of the green flag, the Alice Springs, NT driver was hard on the throttle and quickly jumped out to the early lead with his former KKR teammate, Brad Sweet in tow.

Out front, McFadden was very stout aboard the Brent Ventura prepared entry as he was able get through traffic with precision when necessary.

A late restart bunched the field back up, but it was no worry for JMAC who was able to again power away from the field and race his way to the win and pick up a very memorable 100th win for Hall of Fame Car Owners, Dennis and Teresa Roth.

“Brent, Wood, and Rob, worked hard on this car all night long in both shows and got us really good when it mattered most,” McFadden said. “We have a lot of speed and I am hoping we can get a lot more of these wins in 2023. Huge thanks to Dennis, Teresa, Todd, and everyone associated with this team for allowing us to have another go at the tour this season.”

The Roth Motorsports team would like to thank Roth Enterprises, Toyota, TRD, HR Livestock Transportation, Roth Investments, Southern Pacific Farms, Speedway Engine Development Inc., Rider Racing Engines, All Star Performance, FK Rod Ends, Vahlco Wheels, AL Drive Lines, Factory Kahne, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Wings Unlimited, Kent Performance, Kaeding Performance, Smith Titanium, P1, and Performance Racegear for their support.

ON TAP: Roth Motorsports and James McFadden are now idle this weekend due to a rain out, but will return to action on 3/17 at Williams Grove Speedway and on the 18th at Lincoln Speedway.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-7, Wins-1, Top-5’s-2, Top-10’s-6

