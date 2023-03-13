Wet, cold weather forces Attica Raceway Park to cancel opener

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Recent weeks of heavy rains mixed with snow and little opportunity for drying with a forecast of more wet weather has forced Attica Raceway Park officials to cancel the season-opener planned for Friday, March 17. The Saturday, March 18 rain date is also cancelled.

“Ohio’s Finest Racing” speedplant will try again Friday, March 24 (rain date of Saturday, March 25). Racing on Underground Utilities/Construction Equipment and Supply Night will be the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints; Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast UMP Late Models and the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.