SEASON OPENER APRIL 15

From Knoxville Raceway

The 70th annual Pella Motors / Kraig Ford Season Opener is April 15, 2023. We begin with night one of the Knoxville Championship Series 410, 360 and Pro Series Sprint Cars! Hot Laps will be at 6:15pm. Tickets will be available on race day.

2023 Season Tickets are now on sale! The base package for all weekly events are on sale for the bargain price $164 for adults and $112 for Teens! The season ticket packages are available through March 31, so don’t wait!

Go to our website and download the form to customize your options and events HERE.