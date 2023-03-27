Illini 100 Approaches for POWRi National Midget League & Xtreme Outlaw Midgets

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (3/27/23) Visiting an iconic event in the Land of Lincoln, the fast-paced excitement of the POWRi National Midgets will look to Farmer City Raceway in two nights of outstanding action on Friday, March 31st, and Saturday, April 1st in support of the Illini 100.

Competing in conjunction between the POWRi National Midget League and the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota Racing, competitors will test their quick times against the historic quarter mile of Farmer City Raceway. Other divisions scheduled for competition include the World of Outlaw Late Models as well as the DIRTcar Late Models on both nights.

Friday, March 31st | Farmer City Raceway Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

Grandstand Ticket Sales Begin: 1:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps.

Saturday, April 1st | Farmer City Raceway Details:

Pits Open: 12:00 PM

Driver Registration: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 4:30 PM

Hot Laps: 5:00 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps.

Fans unable to attend the 2023 Illini 100 can catch every lap LIVE at https://www.dirtvision.com/.

Tickets for the 2023 Illini 100 are on sale now. Event Tickets can be purchased online for Friday, March 30th at https://mpv.tickets.com/?orgid=52711&agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&eventID=89667#/event/E89667/seatmap/?selectBuyers=false&minPrice=30&maxPrice=35&quantity=2&sort=price_desc&ada=false&seatSelection=true&onlyCoupon=true&onlyVoucher=false.

Saturday Tickets can be purchased at https://mpv.tickets.com/?orgid=52711&agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&eventID=89668#/event/E89668/seatmap/?selectBuyers=false&minPrice=35&maxPrice=40&quantity=2&sort=price_desc&ada=false&seatSelection=true&onlyCoupon=true&onlyVoucher=false.

More details for the Illini 100 and Farmer City Raceway including track location and camping details can be found online at www.farmercityracing.com.

The schedule is subject to alterations and cancelations; future updates will be posted as confirmed. All participants must be POWRi licensed members to receive benefits which include POWRi Member Participant Accident Insurance, annual point fund money, and contingency awards. POWRi Memberships are available online at https://www.myracepass.com/sanctions/1011/registrations/6909.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.