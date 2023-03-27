Justin Sanders Goes Back-To-Back at Placerville Speedway

PETERSEN MEDIA

One week after winning a thriller during Placerville Speedway’s season opening event, Justin Sanders and Dale Miller Motorsports returned to the track on Saturday night and were right back in victory lane as the team captured the Sprint Car Challenge Tour season opener.

“This is probably the best we have had this car,” Justin Sanders said. “It was a lot of fun ripping around on Saturday night, and late in the race I knew Corey Day was right there, so I kept pushing harder and harder.”

Checking into the track to open up the 2023 Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour pres. by Abreu Vineyards slate, Sanders timed the Thompson’s Buick-GMC/Thompson’s Jeep-Ram/Dale Miller Septic Inc. No. 4SA in second fastest in his qualifying group.

Lining up on the front row of his heat race, the Aromas, CA driver turned in a strong performance as he got the jump and never looked back. Picking up the important win, Sanders made himself eligible for the High Sierra Industries Dash where his sixth-place finish put him in the third row for the 35-lap finale.

On a very racy Placerville Speedway despite rain again pounding the area in days leading up to Saturday’s race, Sanders was able to battle inside the Top-Five as he raced with the likes of Corey Day, Tony Gomes, and Tim Kaeding.

Working his way into second on the 15th lap, Sanders then began his pursuit of the early leader, Kaleb Montgomery.

The next trio of laps would see the duo exchange the stop spot with Sanders using a restart on the 17th lap to make his move and power away to the race lead. While out in front, Sanders would soon reach the back of the field as it would slow his pace and allow Corey Day to close in and challenge.

As Day pressured, he would take the lead from Sanders coming out of turn four on the 20th lap, however a yellow flag would negate his pass, put Sanders back up front and slow their thrilling battle.

Back underway, Sanders was extremely smoothe as he navigated a couple of rough patches that developed on the track, but in the closing laps he again closed in on the rear of the field and allowed Day to close his gap.

While Day close in, Sanders would hit his marks and race his way to his second feature event win in as many starts with Dale Miller Motorsports.

“I really want to thank Dale and Tara Miller for such a great car, and all of our partners for making this all possible,” Sanders added. “We are having a ton of fun, and hopefully we can keep this up heading into Stockton, CA.”

The Dale Miller Motorsports team would like to thank Thompson’s Buick-GMC, Thompson’s Jeep-Ram, Dale Miller Septic Inc., North County Plastering, Hangtown Billiards, 24 Hour Road Side Service, Anrak Corporation, Smith Titanium, Frank’s Body Shop, Fisher Racing Engines, Low Voltage Experts Inc., Walker Performance Filtration, Factory Kahne Shocks, Vortex Wings, TJ Forged Wheels, FK Rod Ends, Triple X Race Co., King Racing Products, and A.R.T. Speed Equipment for their support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 2, Wins- 2, Top-5’s-2, Top-10’s-2

ON TAP: Dale Miller Motorsports and Justin Sanders are slated to return to action on Saturday night in Stockton, CA.