Thunderbird, Enid Speedway set for OCRS this weekend

John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (March 27, 2023) – Rainy weather has played havoc with the AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories OCRS Sprint Car schedule the past two weeks.

Two attempts to race at Thunderbird Speedway have ended in rainouts. Friday’s re-scheduled race will be the third attempt to race at the Muskogee half-mile oval.

Saturday the OCRS travels west to Enid Speedway. It is the first time in several seasons that the Garfield County Fairgrounds track has hosted the OCRS.

What you need to know……….

Where: Thunderbird Speedway, Muskogee, Oklahoma

When: Friday, March 31

Pits open: 5 p.m.

Driver Sign-In: 5-6 p.m.

Drivers Meeting: 6:15 p.m.

Hot Laps: 7 p.m.

Racing Starts: 8 p.m.

Race Info: A-Feature pays $1,500-to-win, $300-to-start. Pill Draw: $20. MUST run AmeriFlex sticker to be paid.

Mufflers: Open headers

Track Website: www.ThunderbirdSpeedwayOK.com

Where: Enid Speedway, Enid, Oklahoma

When: Saturday, April 1

Pits open: 4 p.m.

Driver Sign-In: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Drivers Meeting: 5:45 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:30 p.m.

Racing Starts: 7:30 p.m.

Race Info: A-Feature pays $1,500-to-win, $300-to-start. Pill Draw: $20. MUST run AmeriFlex sticker to be paid.

Track Website: www.EnidSpeedway.net

2023 Winners

03/11 – Red Dirt Raceway, Tanner Conn.

03/18 – Tulsa Speedway, Fred Mattox.

2023 Top Ten: 1. Johnny Kent 220; 2. Danny Wood 208; 3. Joe Bob Lee 188; 4. Terry Easum 187; 5. Rees Moran 182; 6. Fred Mattox, Bradley Frezard 169; 8. Landon Thompson 166; 9. Alex DeCamp 160; 10. Ryker Pace 157.