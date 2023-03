From Lawrenceburg Speedway

It’s time for the USAC Sprint Cars to attack the high-banks of the Lawrenceburg Speedway and to kick off the 2023 Racing Season!

Racing will feature the USAC Sprint Cars, KOI Auto Parts Modifieds, & the Bessler’s U Pull & Save Hornets

Prices:

Adult: $30

Kids 7-12: $7

6 & Under: Free

Pit Pass: $35 (all ages)

Times:

Pit Gate: 3:00pm

Front Gate: 5:00pm

Hot Laps: 6:00pm

Opening Ceremonies: 7:00pm