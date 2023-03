From Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIF. (March 30, 2023) – Relentless wet weather throughout the week has led to the cancelation this weekend’s doubleheader at Ocean Speedway and Antioch Speedway for Western Midget Racing.

The series will now turn its attention to Ventura Raceway on April 29 for round three of the championship series.

