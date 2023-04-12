Scelzi Scores $50,000 High Limit Payday at Lakeside

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (April 11, 2022) — Giovanni Scelzi picked up a $50,000 payday Tuesday night at Lakeside Speedway with the High Limit Sprint Car Series during the Shane Stewart’s Heartland of America Showdown presented by Team Trackhouse. Scelzi took over the lead when Rico Abreu suffered a flat tire with five laps to go. Scelzi then had to hold off Carson Macedo and Tyler Courtney during a green/white/checkered finish. Macedo charged from 22nd to the runner up position while Courtney rounded out the podium. David Gravel drove from 12th to fourth and Kyle Larson moved up from 16th starting position to round out the top five.

Courtney led the first nine laps before Abreu drove around the top to take the lead on lap 10. Abreu was able to maintain his lead until suffering the flat tire as the caution appeared for Chase Randall slowing in turn four.

2022 Knoxville Raceway track champion Austin McCarl tried a pair of slide jobs to take the lead from Scelzi, but could not make the pass.

As Scelzi appeared to be headed for victory, the final caution flag of the event appeared after a cone was knocked onto the racing surface in turn four. This setup a two lap dash to the finish with Scelzi pulling away. McCarl slowed during the final restart, allowing Macedo to slide by Courtney for second.

Earlier in the night Jake Neuman was transported to a local hospital after crashing in turn three during qualifications. Neuman’s family indicated he was in stable condition in the ICU before undergoing further tests on Wednesday.

Shane Stewart’s Heartland of America Showdown presented by Team Trackhouse

High Limit Sprint Car Series

Lakeside Speedway

Kansas City, Kansas

Tuesday, April 11, 2022

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[9]

2. 41-Carson Macedo[22]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[1]

4. 2-David Gravel[12]

5. 57-Kyle Larson[16]

6. 1S-Logan Schuchart[14]

7. 5-Spencer Bayston[5]

8. 15-Donny Schatz[2]

9. 21-Brian Brown[18]

10. 39M-Anthony Macri[4]

11. 71-Cory Eliason[6]

12. 49-Brad Sweet[8]

13. 13-Justin Peck[17]

14. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[26]

15. 11-Michael Kofoid[15]

16. 55B-Alex Bowman[25]

17. 39-Justin Sanders[13]

18. 29-Parker Price Miller[11]

19. 2MD-Conner Morrell[21]

20. 88-Austin McCarl[7]

21. 14T-Tim Estenson[19]

22. 24-Rico Abreu[3]

23. 9R-Chase Randall[27]

24. 19-Brent Marks[23]

25. 21H-Brady Bacon[10]

26. 25-Scott Bogucki[20]

27. 2KS-Ian Madsen[24]