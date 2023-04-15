58 Drivers Attend Practice Night at Knoxville!

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (April 14, 2023) – Fifty-eight drivers participated in Friday’s practice at the Knoxville Raceway. The quickest lap of the night unofficially went to Scott Bogucki at 15.236 seconds on the half-mile. Aaron Reutzel unofficially led the 360’s with a lap of 15.935 seconds. The Pro Sprints were led unofficially by Chase Young with lap of 17.356 seconds.

Friday’s participants…

410 (20) – 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA; 2, Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, IA; 6, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA; 11m, Brendon Mullen, Grand Forks, ND; 88, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA; 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA; 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA; 2m, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN; 8, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX; 25, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust.; 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD; 3, Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO; 2B, Brett Becker, Odessa, TX; 18R, Ryan Roberts, Aurora, NE; 1, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD; 5, Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust.; 10, Kalib Henry, Sacramento, CA; 5x, Gage Pulkrabek, Grand Forks, ND; 24T, Christopher Thram, Sanborn, MN; 6x, Frank Rodgers III, Lucas, IA.

360 (29) – 22x, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA; 4w, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA; 53, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA; 9, Chase Randall, Waco, TX; 21, Gunner Ramey, Sedalia, MO; 9x, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA; 14, Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA; 22, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA; 83, Austin Miller, Lacona, IA; 9, Chase Randall, Waco, TX; 6A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA; 23R, Ryan Roberts, Aurora, NE; 23, Lance Moss, Cherryville, NC; 55, Chase Brown, Yutan, NE; 1A, Grae Anderson, Des Moines, IA; 36, Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, IA; 86, Timothy Smith, Rocheport, MO; 99, Tony Rost, Omaha, NE; 1E, Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA; 17, Tyler Groenendyk, Oskaloosa, IA; 8H, Jacob Hughes, Hartford, SD; 87J, Jace Park, Overland Park, KS; 01, Sammy Swindell, Lakeland, TN; 4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA; 7a, Jack Anderson, Newton, IA; 8, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX; 8m, Kade Morton, Coweta, OK; 23c, Kevin Colyn, Monroe, IA; 2m, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN; 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA.

Pro Sprints (9) – 0, Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA; 26M, Chase Young, Des Moines, IA; 71, Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA; 17, Matt Allen, Adel, IA; 12P, Ryan Navratil, Des Moines, IA; 3TJ, Joel Thorpe, Urbandale, IA; 14J, Mike Johnston, Des Moines, IA; 8J, AJ Johnson, Oskaloosa, IA; 55, Toby Mosher, Osceola, IA; 99, Matthew Stelzer, Omaha, NE.

Tomorrow night, Saturday, April 15 marks the 70th Annual Season Opener presented by Pella Motors/Kraig Ford. The 410, 360 and Pro Sprints will all be in action, with hot laps scheduled for 6:00 p.m. For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!