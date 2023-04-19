The high banks of Merced Speedway await the Sprint Car Challenge Tour this Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Merced, CA…A highly anticipated showdown on the Merced Speedway high banks is in store for the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards this Saturday night.

The Merced bullring happens to be one of the more centrally located tracks in California, which should make for a solid field of cars from throughout the Northern and Central part of our state. The always action-packed quarter mile lies one hour and 45 minutes from Sacramento and just under an hour from Fresno.

“We are excited to host the Sprint Car Challenge Tour at Merced Speedway this Saturday,” commented track GM Doug Lockwood. “We don’t have that many Sprint Car shows in Merced, but when we do, it’s always a special time. It should be an outstanding field of competitors this weekend and is your only chance to catch a Winged Sprint Car event here until November, so hopefully everyone can come out and fill these grandstands.”

All cars that competed at the Sprint Car Challenge Tour opener on March 25th will be vying for $3,000-to-win this Saturday in Merced, thanks to the www.shopkylelarson.com bonus up for grabs. The 24-car feature, as always, pays a guaranteed $400-to-start.

Aromas, California’s Justin Sanders snagged victory during the SCCT lid-lifter in Placerville last month. The constantly hard charging driver earned a runner up finish at Merced Speedway during a Kings of Thunder 360 event this past November. The opening night win marked the seventh of Sanders’ career with the tour.

The SCCT appearance at Merced Speedway last season was scooped up by Hollister’s Ryan Bernal over eventual tour champion Andy Forsberg of Auburn and Roseville’s Colby Copeland. Both Bernal and Forsberg will be among the entries this Saturday, while San Jose’s Tim Kaeding climbs back aboard the Van Lare No. 5V mount. TK piloted the car to a fourth-place finish at the Sprint Car Challenge Tour opener in Placerville.

Other drivers looking to punch their ticket into victory lane on Saturday will include Fremont’s Shane Golobic, Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick, Clarksburg’s Justyn Cox, Oakley’s Dylan Bloomfield, Hanford’s Michael and Mitchell Faccinto, Suisun City’s Chance Grasty, Lemoore’s Gauge Garcia, Clovis’ Dominic Gordon, Fresno’s Caeden Steele, Dunnigan’s Luke Hays, Fresno’s Dominic Scelzi, El Cajon’s Braden Chiaramonte and many more.

Adult tickets at Merced Speedway this Saturday April 22nd cost just $20, while seniors and military are $15, juniors 11-17 will be $10. Kids 10 and under are free! Tickets will be available at the gate on race day.

The front grandstand gate opens at 5pm, with Happy Hour occurring at that time until 7pm. The pit meeting will take place at 5:30pm with engine heat at 5:45. Hot laps, qualifying and racing to follow. The event will follow the standard SCCT muffler rule, which is either the Large Flowmaster or Large Spintech Muffler as described in the rulebook.

For those who can’t make it to the track CaliDirt.TV provides live coverage of every Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards race. The live streaming service also includes the entire championship point race season from Placerville Speedway in 2023. Fans can purchase through a monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Merced Speedway is located at 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Merced, California 95431. It is approximately one hour and 45 minutes south of Sacramento and one hour north of Fresno. For information on the speedway visit http://www.mercedspeedway.net/

