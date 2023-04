THOROLD, Ont. (April 21, 2022) — The opening event for the Southern Ontario Sprints scheduled for Saturday at Merrittville Speedway as part of the “Spring Sizzler” has been rained out. Merrittville officials decided to forgoe the event due to wet, cold weather predicted on Friday and Saturday. SOS returns to action Saturday May 20th at Brighton Speedway in Brighton, Ontario and returns to Merrittville Speedway on Saturday June 24th.