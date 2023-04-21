Timms Dominates Sprint Car Feature at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (April 21, 2023) — Ryan Timms put on a dominating performance in route to the sprint car feature victory Friday at Jacksonville Speedway. Timms earned the pole position based on passing points and drove away from the field and was never seriously challenged during the 25-lap affair. Zach Hampton, Korey Weyant, Danny Sams III, and Shelby Boise rounded out the top five.

Joey Moughan won the 305 sprint car feature over Dugan Thye and Gage Montgomery.

Jacksonville Speedway

Jacksonville, Illinois

Friday, April 21, 2023

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 22S-Slater Helt[1]

2. 74-Xavier Doney[4]

3. 24D-Danny Sams III[6]

4. 31-Joe B Miller[7]

5. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[2]

6. 33$-Shane O’Banion[5]

DNS: 357-Ryan Edwards

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 5T-Ryan Timms[5]

2. 47-Korey Weyant[6]

3. 9-Tyler Duff[2]

4. 52F-Logan Faucon[4]

5. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[1]

6. 83B-Jeff Beasley[7]

7. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[3]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 35-Zac Hampton[2]

2. 3B-Shelby Bosie[6]

3. 22-Riley Goodno[1]

4. 1T-Trevin Littleton[5]

5. 12X-Brennon Blair[3]

DNS: 5D-Zach Daum

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 5T-Ryan Timms[1]

2. 35-Zac Hampton[4]

3. 47-Korey Weyant[2]

4. 24D-Danny Sams III[6]

5. 3B-Shelby Bosie[3]

6. 22-Riley Goodno[11]

7. 74-Xavier Doney[5]

8. 52F-Logan Faucon[12]

9. 22S-Slater Helt[7]

10. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[15]

11. 33$-Shane O’Banion[17]

12. 12X-Brennon Blair[14]

13. 1T-Trevin Littleton[10]

14. 83B-Jeff Beasley[13]

15. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[16]

16. 5D-Zach Daum[20]

17. 31-Joe B Miller[8]

18. 9-Tyler Duff[9]

19. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[18]

DNS: 357-Ryan Edwards

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 78-Dugan Thye[1]

2. 7B-Bret Bunton[2]

3. 79-Gage Montgomery[6]

4. 27-Kyle Barker[3]

5. 22K-Kelli Harter[5]

6. 2-Korey Weyant[4]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 37-Bryce Norris[2]

2. B8-John Barnard[4]

3. 00R-Patrick Ryan[3]

4. 31-McCain Richards[1]

5. 14T-Evan Turner[5]

6. 41-Joe Jiannoni[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 5H-Joey Moughan[6]

2. 83-Carson Dillion[1]

3. 00-Matt Fair[3]

4. 99-Jarrett Weyant[2]

5. 42-Kevin Battefeld[5]

6. 4-Chase Richards[4]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 5H-Joey Moughan[1]

2. 78-Dugan Thye[5]

3. 79-Gage Montgomery[4]

4. 00R-Patrick Ryan[8]

5. B8-John Barnard[3]

6. 14T-Evan Turner[14]

7. 27-Kyle Barker[10]

8. 42-Kevin Battefeld[15]

9. 31-McCain Richards[12]

10. 41-Joe Jiannoni[16]

11. 22K-Kelli Harter[13]

12. 83-Carson Dillion[7]

13. 7B-Bret Bunton[6]

14. 00-Matt Fair[9]

15. 4-Chase Richards[18]

16. 37-Bryce Norris[2]

17. 99-Jarrett Weyant[11]

DNS: 2-Korey Weyant