Fremont Rained Out

FREMONT, Ohio (April 22, 2023) – Rains throughout Friday and Saturday morning coupled with cold temperatures forecasted for Saturday evening have force Fremont Speedway officials to cancel the racing for Saturday, April 22.

“We have heard from several race teams who indicated the risk of running in the colder temperatures wasn’t financially sound for them. It just isn’t financially viable for the teams or the track to risk. We hope things warm up and dry out this week so we can race next Saturday,” said Fremont Speedway Committee Chair Ryan Schiets.

Fremont Speedway will try again Saturday, April 29 for the Johnny Auxter Opening Night with support from the Pub 400, Fort Ball Pizza Palace and Custom Metal Works. The All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group 410 sprints will battle for $4,000 to win with the NAPA of Bryan AFCS presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales 305 sprints and the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks in action.