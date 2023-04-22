Grove Wins Laurel Highlands Feature at Bedford

BEDFORD, Penn. (April 21, 2023) — David Grobe won the Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series feature Friday night at Bedford Speedway. Dylan Shatzer, Mike Alleman, Kenny Heffner, and Josh Spicer rounded out the top five.

Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series

Bedford Speedway

Bedford, Pennsylvania

Friday, April 21, 2023

Feature:

1. 3D-David Grobe

2. 75-Dylan Shatzer

3. 46-Mike Alleman

4. 97-Kenny Heffner

5. 71-Josh Spicer

6. 34-Austin Reed

7. 17K-Steve Kennawell Jr.

8. 19-Kruz Kepner

9. 6X-Brad Mellot

10. 71-Johnny Scarborough

11. 31-Donnie Hendershot

12. 39X-Scott Frack

13. 5J-Logan Jones

14. R6-Reed Thompson

15. 7-Drew Young

16. 99-A.J. Barton

17. 78-Dale Scweikart

18. 4W-Kasey Weaver

19. 92-Ron Aurand

20. 25K-Matt Kline

21. 98-Bill Sheehan

22. 47-Bill Miklos

23. 17-Owen Dimm

24. 461-Solton Hendershot

25. 7K-Jim Kennedy

26. 26-Ryan Lynn