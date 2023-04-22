Grove Wins Laurel Highlands Feature at Bedford

BEDFORD, Penn. (April 21, 2023) — David Grobe won the Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series feature Friday night at Bedford Speedway. Dylan Shatzer, Mike Alleman, Kenny Heffner, and Josh Spicer rounded out the top five.
Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
Bedford Speedway
Bedford, Pennsylvania
Friday, April 21, 2023
Feature:
1. 3D-David Grobe
2. 75-Dylan Shatzer
3. 46-Mike Alleman
4. 97-Kenny Heffner
5. 71-Josh Spicer
6. 34-Austin Reed
7. 17K-Steve Kennawell Jr.
8. 19-Kruz Kepner
9. 6X-Brad Mellot
10. 71-Johnny Scarborough
11. 31-Donnie Hendershot
12. 39X-Scott Frack
13. 5J-Logan Jones
14. R6-Reed Thompson
15. 7-Drew Young
16. 99-A.J. Barton
17. 78-Dale Scweikart
18. 4W-Kasey Weaver
19. 92-Ron Aurand
20. 25K-Matt Kline
21. 98-Bill Sheehan
22. 47-Bill Miklos
23. 17-Owen Dimm
24. 461-Solton Hendershot
25. 7K-Jim Kennedy
26. 26-Ryan Lynn