Dietrich locks down first victory of 2023 in double podium weekend

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (April 24, 2023) – Later than usual in some respect, but “Double-D” Danny Dietrich and Gary Kauffman Racing finally locked down their first victory of 2023, doing so in a weekend-ending visit to Selinsgrove Speedway in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, April 23. The triumph, a $5,000 score for the Gettysburg native, was just one of two podium outcomes for Dietrich during the recent weekend, opening competition with a runner-up finish to Brent Marks at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday, April 21.

“Just another solid weekend for this Gary Kauffman Racing No. 48. That first win is always the hardest to get, and it felt like it took longer than usual to find it this year, but we can finally move forward and hopefully use this momentum to get another one in a hurry,” Dietrich said. “Hats off to this team and all of our partners behind it. The fans, too…everyone plays a big part in our success. I couldn’t do it without them.”

Dietrich, ace of Gary Kauffman’s Weikert’s Livestock, Sandoe’s Fruit Market, Pace Performance, #1 Cochran Expressway, Big Cove Whitetail Trophy Hunts, Drop Of Ink Tattoo, Self Made Racing, No. 48 sprint car, was forced to track down Dylan Cisney in his Selinsgrove Speedway victory pursuit, taking command on lap 24 of the non-stop 25-lapper before holding off the Port Royal native by less than a second.

As hinted, Dietrich opened his weekend with a runner-up result in Williams Grove Speedway’s Tommy Hinnershitz Classic on Friday, April 21, edging into the bridesmaid’s spot when second-place running Anthony Macri slipped on the cushion with two laps remaining. The reigning track champion did his best to track down Marks, but the “Myerstown Missile” made no mistakes; it was an $8,000 payday.

Danny Dietrich and Gary Kauffman Racing will continue their 2023 campaign with another tripleheader weekend through the Keystone State, first visiting Williams Grove Speedway on Friday, April 28, followed by treks to Port Royal Speedway and BAPS Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30. In addition, Dietrich will return to High Limit Sprint Car Series action with a visit to 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, on Tuesday, April 25; he will once again drive for Randy Gass.

