Bowman Out 3-4 Weeks with Vertebrae Injury

(April 26, 2023) — Alex Bowman will miss 3-4 weeks of racing action following the diagnosis of a fractured vertebrae after an accident Tuesday night during the High Limit Sprint Car Series event at 34 Raceway. Josh Berry will in for Bowman in his NASCAR Cup Series ride.

Bowman crashed during preliminary heat race action after contact with another competitor sent both cars flipping down the front straightaway.

Bowman has made 10-winged sprint car starts this season with a best finish of 6th place in February at East Bay Raceway Park with the World of Outlaws.