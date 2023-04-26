Greatest Show on Dirt Set For Doubleheader at Atomic, May 26-27

By Alex Nieten

CHILLICOTHE, OH (April 26, 2023) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series returns to Atomic Speedway for its ninth and 10th visit to the 3/8-mile track, Friday-Saturday, May 26-27.

After a more than 10-year absence, the Series made its highly anticipated return to Atomic last year, and now grows into a two-day weekend this season for drivers and Ohio racing fans.

Home state hero Sheldon Haudenschild, of Wooster, OH, claimed the victory last year, stopping 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz from getting a third straight win at the track. Schatz still has the most World of Outlaws wins at Atomic with four (2005, 2006, 2008, 2009).

What you need to know:

ATOMIC SPEEDWAY, MAY 26-27

Track:

3/8-mile in Chillicothe, OH

Times (ET):

2 p.m. Pit Gates open

5 p.m. Grandstand Gates open

6:30 p.m. Hot Laps/Qualifying

Opening Ceremonies and racing to follow

Tickets: Available HERE

Previous winners:

2022 – Sheldon Haudenschild on May 28

2009 – Donny Schatz on August 1

2008 – Donny Schatz on July 26

2007 – Terry McCarl on July 28

2006 – Donny Schatz on August 5

2005 – Donny Schatz on September 27

2004 – Jason Meyers on May 11

2003 – Daryn Pittman on July 31

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch both nights at Atomic Speedway live on DIRTVision.