POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (April 28, 2023) — The ASCS Mid-South/Warrior Region event scheduled for Friday, April 28, 2023 at Poplar Bluff Motorsports Park was rained out. The ASCS Mid-South region’s next event is Saturday, May 6 at Cowleys Ridge Raceway while the ASCS Warrior Region has two nights of racing on tap Friday, May 5th at Lake Ozark Speedway before traveling to Lucas Oil Raceway on Saturday.