Saturated Grounds and Rainy Forecast Pushes Fremont Speedway to Cancel

FREMONT, Ohio (April 29, 2023) — Rains all day Friday and into Saturday morning coupled with a forecast of more rain in the early evening has prompted Fremont Speedway officials to cancel racing for Saturday, April 29, 2023.

“The track is fine for now but the grounds are completely saturated. And, the forecast is calling for rains around 8 p.m. and throughout the evening. We don’t want to get race teams and fans here and then have rain in the middle of the program. We had hoped the forecast would change, but unfortunately it didn’t,” said Ryan Schiets, President of the Speedway Committee.

Fremont Speedway will try again Saturday, May 6 for Gressman Powersports, Level Performance, Local 55 presents Johnny Auxter Opening Night with the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints, Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints and the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks in action.