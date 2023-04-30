Brady Bacon Wins First Career World of Outlaws Feature

By T.J. Buffenbarger

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (April 29, 2023) — After coming close several times during his racing career Brady Bacon became a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature winner Saturday night at Tri-State Speedway. Bacon, from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, took the lead from Sheldon Haudenschild with three laps to go and pulled away while overtaking slower traffic for the victory.

“I feel like I’ve had several slipped in my fingers here and had one slip through my fingers at Lake Ozark,” said Bacon of coming close to being in victory lane with the Outlaws in the past. “I haven’t raised a whole lot in the last few years but thanks for Kelly and Laura Hinck for giving us this opportunity to race more so we can you know get in contention to win these races. I knew with my guys and the equipment that we put together that if we could just race a little bit then we could you know win some races and then World of Outlaw races. It’s been on my bucket list for quite a while. I think that’s kind of my last one to check off the list so glad to get it done here and you know fitting I get it done here where I’m always ran well.”

Winner of three straight World of Outlaws races at Tri-State Speewday, Carson Macedo, jumped into the lead from the front row for the 40 laps main event and led the first 21 circuits until Sheldon Haudenschild blasted to the lead off turn two.

Following an open red Bacon was able to get by Macedo and quickly close in on Haudenschild, taking the lead with three laps to go. Bacon drove away for the victory over Haudenschild, Brad Sweet, Carson Macedo, and Tyler Courtney, who overcame having to go to the work area early in the main event with front end damage to drive through the field to round out the top five.

Bacon was quick to credit the handling of his car to help him drive to the front, not having to make any adjustments during the open red.

“I felt good actually and didn’t really change hardly anything. The track was kind of coming to me my car was coming to me starting on the inside and it was going to be good, get a good restart. And then once Sheldon kind of hit traffic there, I could kind of smell it. And I think I found that extra over 100% to kind of make it happen and get by him I knew he was going to get held up and I just kind of drove the crap out of it to get there and able to hit it right and hit the lap traffic right to get there. We had a maneuverable car, probably more than anybody else. And that helped me in lapped traffic.”

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Tri-State Speedway

Haubstadt, Indiana

Saturday, April 29, 2023

Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 12.358[16]

2. 21H-Brady Bacon, 12.382[13]

3. 41-Carson Macedo, 12.389[14]

4. 9P-Parker Price Miller, 12.406[21]

5. 1A-Jacob Allen, 12.419[15]

6. 49-Brad Sweet, 12.432[9]

7. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 12.438[8]

8. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 12.440[7]

9. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 12.441[1]

10. 2-David Gravel, 12.467[19]

11. 5K-Daison Pursley, 12.476[6]

12. 47BC-Emerson Axsom, 12.489[10]

13. 5-Spencer Bayston, 12.495[18]

14. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 12.553[32]

15. 7S-Robbie Price, 12.640[37]

16. 11-Michael Kofoid, 12.677[22]

17. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 12.693[4]

18. 51B-Joe B Miller, 12.694[30]

19. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.708[31]

20. 15-Donny Schatz, 12.759[17]

21. 83-James McFadden, 12.761[27]

22. 7N-Darin Naida, 12.777[2]

23. 13-Justin Peck, 12.779[34]

24. 4X-Justin Grant, 12.787[33]

25. 79-Blake Nimee, 12.800[20]

26. 35-Zach Hampton, 12.826[26]

27. 12-Adyn Schmidt, 12.913[12]

28. 99-Skylar Gee, 12.916[23]

29. 20G-Noah Gass, 12.939[25]

30. 23B-Brian Bell, 13.016[24]

31. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 13.100[5]

32. 97-Scotty Milan, 13.116[36]

33. 4-Chris Windom, 13.155[11]

34. 44-Carson Short, 13.178[3]

35. 71M-Caden Englehart, 13.300[29]

36. 6-Bill Rose, 13.567[35]

37. (DQ) 37-Ayden Gatewood, 13.132[28]

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[1]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]

3. 1A-Jacob Allen[2]

4. 5-Spencer Bayston[4]

5. 11K-Kraig Kinser[5]

6. 83-James McFadden[6]

7. 4-Chris Windom[9]

8. 20G-Noah Gass[8]

9. 79-Blake Nimee[7]

10. 37-Ayden Gatewood[10]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 49-Brad Sweet[2]

2. 21H-Brady Bacon[1]

3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]

4. 2-David Gravel[3]

5. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]

6. 7N-Darin Naida[6]

7. 35-Zach Hampton[7]

8. 23B-Brian Bell[8]

9. 44-Carson Short[9]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 41-Carson Macedo[1]

2. 7S-Robbie Price[4]

3. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[2]

4. 13-Justin Peck[6]

5. 5K-Daison Pursley[3]

6. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]

7. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[8]

8. 71M-Caden Englehart[9]

9. 12-Adyn Schmidt[7]

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 9P-Parker Price Miller[1]

2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]

3. 47BC-Emerson Axsom[3]

4. 15-Donny Schatz[5]

5. 11-Michael Kofoid[4]

6. 4X-Justin Grant[6]

7. 99-Skylar Gee[7]

8. 97-Scotty Milan[8]

9. 6-Bill Rose[9]

DIRTVision FAST PASS Dash (8 Laps)

1. 41-Carson Macedo[1]

2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[2]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[5]

4. 49-Brad Sweet[4]

5. 9P-Parker Price Miller[3]

6. 21H-Brady Bacon[8]

7. 7S-Robbie Price[6]

8. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[7]

Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[1]

2. 7N-Darin Naida[3]

3. 83-James McFadden[2]

4. 4X-Justin Grant[4]

5. 35-Zach Hampton[6]

6. 99-Skylar Gee[8]

7. 4-Chris Windom[5]

8. 79-Blake Nimee[13]

9. 97-Scotty Milan[12]

10. 44-Carson Short[14]

11. 71M-Caden Englehart[11]

12. 37-Ayden Gatewood[17]

13. 23B-Brian Bell[10]

14. 20G-Noah Gass[9]

15. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[7]

16. 12-Adyn Schmidt[15]

17. 6-Bill Rose[16]

A-Main (40 Laps)

1. 21H-Brady Bacon[6]

2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[8]

3. 49-Brad Sweet[4]

4. 41-Carson Macedo[1]

5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]

6. 13-Justin Peck[15]

7. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[10]

8. 51B-Joe B Miller[18]

9. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[2]

10. 5-Spencer Bayston[13]

11. 1A-Jacob Allen[9]

12. 15-Donny Schatz[16]

13. 11-Michael Kofoid[20]

14. 1S-Logan Schuchart[21]

15. 4X-Justin Grant[24]

16. 7N-Darin Naida[22]

17. 5K-Daison Pursley[19]

18. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[11]

19. 7S-Robbie Price[7]

20. 11K-Kraig Kinser[17]

21. 47BC-Emerson Axsom[12]

22. 9P-Parker Price Miller[5]

23. 2-David Gravel[14]

24. 83-James McFadden[23]