Diamond Series Outlaw Tune Up Race Is Friday At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars will compete in another Hoosier Diamond Series event coming up this Friday, May 5 as the local drivers tune up for next week’s World of Outlaws invasion on Shilo Paving & Excavating Night.

The HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint cars will also be in action on the May 5 racing card.

The World of Outlaws tune up race as part of the 2023 Hoosier Diamond Series will pay $6,000 to the winner of the 25-lap main event for the 410 sprints.

The regular World of Outlaws format will be in use throughout the night to include time trials, heats and a dash to set the front rows of the feature event.

Fast Tees Screenprinting of Thompsontown will again award the $300 Fast Tees Fast Time Award to the driver that sets overall quick time in qualifications.

Teams in the 410 sprint ranks are reminded that beginning with this week’s racing program and for the balance of the 2023 season, only the new Hoosier D Series compound left rear tires and D15A and Medium right rear tires will be permitted for use.

Brent Marks kicked off the 2023 Hoosier Diamond Series with a win in the Tommy Classic on April 21.

Event sponsor Shiloh Paving and Excavating Inc. of York has been offering commercial, industrial, and residential services since 1957.

Shiloh Paving has built its business through client referrals, earning its reputation as a trusted paving contractor throughout the region.

Visit www.shilohpaving.com to learn more about Shiloh Paving & Excavating including how to connect with the firm.

Adult general admission for May 5 is $20 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always free at Williams Grove Speedway.

The World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Series will hit Williams Grove Speedway to battle the Pennsylvania Posse stars coming up on Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13 for H & N Landscaping Morgan Cup weekend.

