Illinois Triple Header Weekend on Tap in June at Tri-City, Wayne County

By Jordan DeLucia

GRANITE, IL (May 1, 2023) – June will bring the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota back to Illinois for three straight nights of racing.

First, the Series will make its debut at Tri-City Speedway, in Granite City, IL, on Thursday, June 1, before venturing to Wayne County Speedway, in Wayne County, IL, for back-to-back nights of racing, June 2-3. All three nights will pay $4,000 to win.

It’ll be the first triple header weekend for the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets this year, leaving no room for error in the championship battle – currently occupied by Kyle Jones, Cannon McIntosh, Jade Avedisian, Landon Brooks and Gavin Miller.

What you need to know:

TRI-CITY, JUNE 1

Track:

3/8-mile track in Granite City, IL

Times (CT):

2 p.m. Pit Gates open

5 p.m. Grandstand Gates open

6:30 p.m. Hot Laps/Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets: Available at the track

WAYNE COUNTY (IL), JUNE 2-3

Track:

1/5-mile track in Wayne County, IL

Times (CT):

TBA

Tickets: Available at the track

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch all three nights of racing live on DIRTVision.

The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series is brought to fans by important sponsors and partners, including: DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Toyota (Title sponsor of the Midgets Series), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier) and SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider). Other partners include: TJ Forged and Whitz Racing Products.