Jackson Motorplex Starting Season This Month With Special IMCA Stock Car and Sprint Car Shows

JACKSON, Minn. (May 1, 2023) – Racing season has nearly arrived at Jackson Motorplex, which will host 10 nights of competition in 2023.

The action begins on Tuesday, May 23, with the $5,000-to-win IMCA Stock Car Challenge highlighting Altenburg Construction Night. IMCA Hobby Stocks will also be part of the program featuring a special $750-to-win A Main.

The event is part of a great start to the week for IMCA Stock Cars drivers, who can also compete for $5,000 to win the previous night at Clay County Fair Speedway in Spencer, Iowa.

For those racing at Jackson Motorplex, there is a $50 pre-entry fee due for IMCA Stock Cars drivers via the Jackson Motorplex website. Drivers who don’t pre-enter will pay a $75 entry fee at the gate.

The pits open at 4 p.m. with the grandstands opening at 5 p.m. Hot laps begin at 7:15 p.m.

Grandstand tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years-old. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Three nights later Jackson Motorplex will showcase the Tweeter Construction 360 Challenge presented by GRP Motorsports.

A pair of sprint car classes fill the program with the Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series and the QualityFreightRate.com Midwest Power Series 360ci winged sprint cars duking it out for a $3,000 top prize on Friday, May 26. The Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series will also compete.

The pits open at 3 p.m. and the grandstands at 5 p.m. Hot laps will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years-old. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

May 23 for Altenburg Construction Night featuring IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks; and May 26 for the Tweeter Construction 360 Challenge presented by GRP Motorsports featuring the Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series/QualityFreightRate.com Midwest Power Series and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Power Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .