World of Outlaws Rained Out at Williams Grove

From Alex Nieten

MECHANICSBURG, Penn. (May 13, 2023) — – With rain showers persisting throughout the morning and early afternoon and the water table rising at Williams Grove Speedway, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car and track officials have determined that the track won’t be in condition to race tonight and have canceled Saturday’s race.

There is no rain date.

If you purchased a reserved ticket in advance through the World of Outlaws for the Williams Grove race, you will receive a face-value credit to your MyDirtTickets.com account – good for two years – to be used toward any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to your account does not work for you, then you have until June 13 to request a refund.

If you purchased your ticket through the speedway, visit WilliamsGrove.com for more information.

The World of Outlaws now turn its attention to next weekend’s Ohio doubleheader at Attica Raceway Park (May 19) and Sharon Speedway (May 20). For tickets, CLICK HERE. If you purchase tickets for Sharon in advance, the price per ticket will be $5 cheaper than on race day.

Brad Sweet leads the World of Outlaws championship standings after 19 races. David Gravel (-36 points) and Carson Macedo (-46 points) complete the current top-three.