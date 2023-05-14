Carson Garrett Wins MSCS Feature at Haubstadt

HAUBSTADT, In. (May 13, 2023) — Carson Garrett won the Midwest Sprint Car Series feature Saturday night at Tri-State Speedway. Kendall Ruble, J.J. Hughes, Chase Stockon, and Kent Schmidt rounded out the top five.
Midwest Sprint Car Series
Tri-State Speedway
Haubstadt, Indiana
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Feature:
1. Carson Garrett
2. Kendall Ruble
3. J.J. Hughes
4. Chase Stockon
5. Kent Schmidt
6. Donny Brackett
7. Adyn Schmidt
8. Daison Pursley
9. Collin Ambrose
10. Tayte Williamson
11. Kayla Roell
12. Sam Scott
13. Michael Daugherty
14. Kevin Thomas Jr.
15. Brady Short
16. Jim Shelton
17. Robert Ballou
18. Critter Malone
19. Aric Gentry
20. Eddie Vancil
21. Raymond Holden