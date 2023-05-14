Carson Garrett Wins MSCS Feature at Haubstadt

HAUBSTADT, In. (May 13, 2023) — Carson Garrett won the Midwest Sprint Car Series feature Saturday night at Tri-State Speedway. Kendall Ruble, J.J. Hughes, Chase Stockon, and Kent Schmidt rounded out the top five.

Midwest Sprint Car Series

Tri-State Speedway

Haubstadt, Indiana

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Feature:

1. Carson Garrett

2. Kendall Ruble

3. J.J. Hughes

4. Chase Stockon

5. Kent Schmidt

6. Donny Brackett

7. Adyn Schmidt

8. Daison Pursley

9. Collin Ambrose

10. Tayte Williamson

11. Kayla Roell

12. Sam Scott

13. Michael Daugherty

14. Kevin Thomas Jr.

15. Brady Short

16. Jim Shelton

17. Robert Ballou

18. Critter Malone

19. Aric Gentry

20. Eddie Vancil

21. Raymond Holden