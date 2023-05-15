Huset’s Speedway Set for Season Opener Sunday During Spartan ER Night

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 15, 2023) – This Sunday will be Take 2 for the Huset’s Speedway season opener.

Mother Nature captured the scheduled opener last weekend. The high-banked oval hosts Spartan ER Night this Sunday when the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks fill the program.

The gates open at 4:30 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m.

Brooke Tatnell (the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars), Jacob Hughes (the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series) and Zach Olivier (the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks) are the defending track champions.

All three divisions are expected to field a stout corps of drivers with an enhanced weekly purse in place as well as a strong points fund up for grabs in the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars division. The top 15 in points who are eligible will receive points fund money, led by the winner’s share of $12,000.

Additionally, each Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars main event will pay $5,000 to win this season.

Huset’s Speedway continues its sale for tickets purchased in advance in 2023.

Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Event tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

