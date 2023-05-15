VICTORY AT JENNERSTOWN OPENER GIVES MARK SAMMUT 8TH CAREER ISMA WIN

From ISMA Pr

JENNERSTOWN, Pa. — Canadian Mark Sammut claimed his eighth career ISMA feature win late Saturday, May 13 and into the early hours of Sunday, May 14 with a score at the 2023 ISMA / MSS merged series opener at Jennerstown Speedway.

After a rain-filled day in western Pennsylvania delayed the racing program a number of hours, Sammut outlasted runner-up Ben Seitz in the Vic Miller No. 11 and former ISMA champion Kyle Edwards for the victory in the 50-lapper. Johnny Benson Jr. and Trent Stephens rounded out the top five. Mike McVetta and Rich Reid finished sixth and seventh as the last cars on the lead lap. Jerry Curran was running at the end, two laps down to the top seven.

Fourteen cars started the 50-lap feature. A complete race report will be posted shortly.